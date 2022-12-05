Following Ray Mueller's electoral victory, Menlo Park seeks replacement for District 5 council seat

Following Council member Ray Mueller’s election to the San Mateo Board of Supervisors and subsequent resignation, the Menlo Park City Council is seeking applications to finish out his term and represent District 5.

Eligible residents must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter and live in Menlo Park’s District 5, which covers Sharon Heights, Sandhill and some of West Menlo Park. The resident appointed to the position will fulfill the two years remaining of Mueller’s term.

The City Council decided in a Nov. 30 meeting not to replace Mueller by way of an election, as the vacancy would leave District 5 without representation on crucial decisions, including the housing element update. The earliest possible election would be May 2023.

“My preference, or default, is to allow voters to choose their elected officials rather than elected officials choosing other elected officials,” Councilmember Drew Combs said. “It seems as though there is really no way to allow the voters to have a say ... (unless it’s) vacant for the majority of 2023.”

Any person appointed to the City Council will need to commit to attending regular council meetings, and can apply using an online form or request a paper form.