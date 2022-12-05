News

Following Ray Mueller's electoral victory, Menlo Park seeks replacement for District 5 council seat

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Mon, Dec 5, 2022, 10:26 am
Menlo Park City Hall on April 16, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Following Council member Ray Mueller’s election to the San Mateo Board of Supervisors and subsequent resignation, the Menlo Park City Council is seeking applications to finish out his term and represent District 5.

Eligible residents must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter and live in Menlo Park’s District 5, which covers Sharon Heights, Sandhill and some of West Menlo Park. The resident appointed to the position will fulfill the two years remaining of Mueller’s term.

The City Council decided in a Nov. 30 meeting not to replace Mueller by way of an election, as the vacancy would leave District 5 without representation on crucial decisions, including the housing element update. The earliest possible election would be May 2023.

“My preference, or default, is to allow voters to choose their elected officials rather than elected officials choosing other elected officials,” Councilmember Drew Combs said. “It seems as though there is really no way to allow the voters to have a say ... (unless it’s) vacant for the majority of 2023.”

Any person appointed to the City Council will need to commit to attending regular council meetings, and can apply using an online form or request a paper form.

Applications for the City Council are due Dec. 20 at 5 p.m., and the City Council is scheduled to review applications and make an appointment on Dec. 21.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Comments

MP Resident
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
19 hours ago
MP Resident, Menlo Park: Downtown
Registered user
19 hours ago

Attention Menlo Together members living in District 5

Frozen
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
19 hours ago
Frozen, Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
Registered user
19 hours ago

Isn't Karen Grove in district 5? I think we have our new council member!

But don't worry, folks: the council is going to continue doing what's best for residents, whether or not it fits with their personal ideology.

