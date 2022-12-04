Caltrain reducing train service for two weeks for electrification work

Caltrain service will be reduced by more than one-third and end earlier each night during a two-week period beginning Monday, Dec. 5.

Crews will be working to expedite a project between Belmont and Mountain View stations, part of a larger endeavor converting the diesel system to electric expected to be completed in 2024.

The number of trains per day will be reduced to 68 -- down from the current 104 -- on weekdays beginning Dec. 5 and last two weeks. Normal service will resume Monday, Dec. 19.

The temporary schedule is available at www.caltrain.com/december-2022-service-change.

Weekend train service between Belmont and Mountain View will be replaced by bus service. Riders can transfer to SamTrans bus service through the affected area, which will increase travel time for riders by 60-90 minutes.