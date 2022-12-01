Arts

Smuin's 'The Christmas Ballet' unwraps two premieres, plus longtime favorites

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Smuin artist João Sampaio, right, and Smuin company dancers in Amy Seiwert's "The Twelve Days of Christmas," which makes its world premiere in the company's "The Christmas Ballet," Dec. 1-4 in Mountain View. Courtesy Chris Hardy.

Smuin Contemporary Ballet's "The Christmas Ballet," which visits stages throughout the Bay Area during the holiday season, has been a local tradition since 1995. The performance melds classical ballet and contemporary dance, set to a variety of holiday-themed music, with one half of the program dedicated to "Classical Christmas" and the other half known as "Cool Christmas."

The "cool" portion has become known for, among other things, the yearly appearance of the world's longest feather boa adorning the lead dancer in "Santa Baby," a piece choreographed by late company founder Michael Smuin.

But like all the best holiday treats, there are some new surprises along with favorite pieces. The 2022 edition features two world premieres. Debuting in the "Classical Christmas" half is a pas de deux set to music created from a prayer for Ukraine, choreographed by company alum Nicole Haskins. And the "Cool Christmas" portion marks the premiere of "The Twelve Days of Christmas," an ensemble piece choreographed by Smuin Ballet's former Choreographer-in-Residence, Amy Seiwert.

Smuin Contemporary Ballet presents "The Christmas Ballet" Dec. 1-4 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Tickets are $25-$99. smuinballet.org.

