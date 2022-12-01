New piece debuting at Bay Choral Guild sings the praises of a musical saint

Also, perhaps fittingly for a piece paying tribute to such a saint, the composition came about in part due to another musical work, one that Dole has long been interested in presenting: Ralph Vaughan Williams' Christmas cantata "Hodie." The work won't be part of the "Hail, Cecilia!" program, but its grand scale helped prompt Dole to write "A Song for St. Cecilia."

His piece, called "A Song for St. Cecilia," had several inspirations. "She is the patron saint of musicians, so she has always been in my works throughout my entire life as a musician," Dole said.

The festival of St. Cecilia in late November celebrates the patron saint of musicians. It's with this holiday in mind, as well as the Christmas season, that the 35-voice community choir presents "Hail, Cecilia!" on Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Palo Alto, 625 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto. The choir will perform the same program Dec. 3 in Campbell.

This time of year, most choral performances focus on Christmas, but there's another holiday, recently passed and not often celebrated in modern times, that sets the theme of the Bay Choral Guild's latest concert, "Hail, Cecilia!" — and it has a particular resonance for people who make music.

"Across three summers, I wrote this piece on spec, just hoping that maybe someday I will be able to perform it. The original version is, of course, for a large orchestra and choir," Dole said.

Dole's piece may be brand new, but it sets to music words written in 1687 by poet John Dryden. "'A Song for St. Cecilia's Day' is the ode that he wrote in London back in the late 1600s. They had a citywide celebration of St. Cecilia every year on St. Cecilia's feast, which is Nov. 22. There was a 30- or 40-year period when all kinds of music and poetry — odes — were created in her honor as part of a big citywide feast in London," Dole said.

"I would like to create the other half of the concert. That's the idea that has been in the back of my mind for (about) three decades. And finally, I came across this particular poem, and thought, 'That would be the perfect thing to pair with 'Hodie,'" he said.

"Hodie" is rarely performed in its entirety because it requires a large orchestra, large choir and children's choir, Dole said. The piece also clocks in at 50 minutes, or roughly one half of a concert program, and with the amount of personnel that's needed, would require another large-scale work to fill the program's other half.

A reference in the text to a Biblical musician playing a ridged shell led Dole to imagine a giant scallop shell being played and producing a marimba-like sound. So the stanza where this imagery appears led to a movement that incorporates Latin rhythms.

Dryden's poem has individual stanzas that Dole said he could clearly envision as separate movements. The poem mentions certain instruments, as well.

"It always starts from the text. The text suggests the mood and the approach to what the music should be," he said.

The scale of Dole's original work is actually too large for the Bay Choral Guild's current size, with 35 voices, which is why the version debuting with the Bay Choral Guild will be a chamber version, for choir, organ, piano, and percussion.

"A Song for St. Cecilia" will be presented in the second half of the choir's program, which includes another celebration of the saint. "Hail, Bright Cecilia," which dates from the same era as Dryden's poem, was composed by Henry Purcell and sets to music a different poem written in the saint's honor. The program also features a chamber version of Antonín Dvorák's "Te Deum" arranged by Dole.

"There are different sections which talk about the various instruments. There's one whole section about the trumpet, which is leading the troops to war, one section was talking about the sad, complaining flute, then there's the angry violin. The music comes out of trying to portray what has been talked about in the text," Dole said.

New piece debuting at Bay Choral Guild sings the praises of a musical saint