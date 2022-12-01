News

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry sells Atherton home for $31.15 million

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Ayesha and Steph Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, center, march in the Palo Alto demonstration for racial justice on June 6, 2020. Records show they sold their Atherton home in September 2021. Photo by Lloyd Lee.

Are Stephen and Ayesha Curry still Atherton residents? Records show the couple quietly sold their home in West Atherton last fall, which real estate website Dirt first reported on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Public records show the home sold for $31.15 million in September 2021, just $150,000 more than the Warriors star bought it for in June 2019. The buyer is listed as an LLC linked to Ma Liqian, wife of Singapore billionaire Forrest Li, according to Forbes. The pair met at Stanford University before moving to Singapore where Li founded Sea in 2009, a video game company. Its stock fell $32 billion amid a slowdown of people playing its mobile game Free Fire after pandemic-fueled boost in users, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

The three-story, around 7,500-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 5.5 bath home is on a 1.2-acre lot, according to public records.

Another $30 million-plus purchase was made in the same neighborhood in early November when an LLC associated with Helmy Eltoukhy, co-founder of $5 billion Guardant Health, bought a home for $30.25 million, TheRealDeal reported, which public records confirm.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

