Portola Valley district trustee signs off after three years on the board

Portola Valley Elementary School District governing board members said goodbye on Nov. 17 to trustee Anne Fazioli-Khiari, who decided over the summer not to run for reelection this fall.

Fazioli-Khiari, who has lived in Portola Valley with her husband and two children since 2010, joined the board in 2019. Before serving on the board, she was chair of the $49.5 million Measure Z facilities bond campaign, chair of the Citizens' Bond Oversight Committee, PTO cultural affairs coordinator and an AYSO board member.

"As a lifelong advocate for public education, Anne has supported the school district in many roles, from field trip driver and classroom volunteer to her present role as clerk of the governing board," according to a district Instagram post. "Her extensive involvement with the school district and community at large allowed her to gain a keen understanding of the expectations and aspirations of our community."

The post continued by offering her best wishes and "many, many thanks to Anne for the hard work, countless hours, and sound and fair minded decision making and guidance. She will be missed."

Fazioli-Khiari said she was glad to serve the community during such a critical time. She said that her role on the board over the last three years, with the COVID-19 pandemic, major construction and other issues facing the district, has not been far behind the challenges of her experience volunteering for the Peace Corps in Panama.