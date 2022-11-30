Cold front expected to bring rain, wind and frost to Bay Area by Thursday

A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service.

Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain Thursday, with some areas in the North Bay and the coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties seeing 1.5 inches or more.

The heaviest predicted rainfall is for just south of the Big Sur area and north of Bodega Bay and Santa Rosa, where up to 3 inches of rain could fall.

San Jose is expected to get the least rain – between .5-1 inch — with most areas looking at 1-1.5 inches.

The moisture will be accompanied Thursday by wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph, with the highest gusts along the coast and in the higher elevations.