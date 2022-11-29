News

Burglary reported at Portola Valley Hardware on Thanksgiving

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 29, 2022, 10:15 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Portola Valley Hardware & Feed is located on Alpine and Portola roads in Portola Valley. Via Google Maps.

Someone smashed the front glass door of Portola Valley Hardware & Feed and stole power tools and other merchandise on Thanksgiving morning, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release.

This is the second burglary this month at the store, located at 112 Portola Road, with someone breaking into the business on Nov. 19 as well. In both cases, the suspect (or suspects) entered the business in a similar manner and were wearing a similar style of clothing, according to police. The store carries tools, paint, plumbing, electrical, garden and cleaning supplies, and more.

Store owner Richard Crevelt declined to comment on the burglaries.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the burglaries and is trying to determine if they are linked to other commercial burglaries that occurred in neighboring jurisdictions during a similar time frame.

The Sheriff's Office encourages local businesses and residents to install security cameras and alarm systems.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call its Anonymous Tip Line at 800-547-2700.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Burglary reported at Portola Valley Hardware on Thanksgiving

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 29, 2022, 10:15 am

Someone smashed the front glass door of Portola Valley Hardware & Feed and stole power tools and other merchandise on Thanksgiving morning, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release.

This is the second burglary this month at the store, located at 112 Portola Road, with someone breaking into the business on Nov. 19 as well. In both cases, the suspect (or suspects) entered the business in a similar manner and were wearing a similar style of clothing, according to police. The store carries tools, paint, plumbing, electrical, garden and cleaning supplies, and more.

Store owner Richard Crevelt declined to comment on the burglaries.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the burglaries and is trying to determine if they are linked to other commercial burglaries that occurred in neighboring jurisdictions during a similar time frame.

The Sheriff's Office encourages local businesses and residents to install security cameras and alarm systems.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call its Anonymous Tip Line at 800-547-2700.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.