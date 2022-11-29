Burglary reported at Portola Valley Hardware on Thanksgiving

Someone smashed the front glass door of Portola Valley Hardware & Feed and stole power tools and other merchandise on Thanksgiving morning, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release.

This is the second burglary this month at the store, located at 112 Portola Road, with someone breaking into the business on Nov. 19 as well. In both cases, the suspect (or suspects) entered the business in a similar manner and were wearing a similar style of clothing, according to police. The store carries tools, paint, plumbing, electrical, garden and cleaning supplies, and more.

Store owner Richard Crevelt declined to comment on the burglaries.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the burglaries and is trying to determine if they are linked to other commercial burglaries that occurred in neighboring jurisdictions during a similar time frame.

The Sheriff's Office encourages local businesses and residents to install security cameras and alarm systems.