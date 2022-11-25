Driver in collision that killed parents of twins arraigned, held without bond

The two Redwood City drivers facing second-degree murder charges for their involvement in a major vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple appeared before a judge on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The defendants, Kyle Harrison, 23, and a 17-year-old were allegedly drag racing before 8 p.m. on Nov. 4, driving more than 80 miles per hour on El Camino Real when the minor's vehicle collided with Grace Spiridon and Gregory Ammen's car, which was turning left onto El Camino Real from Finger Avenue. Ammen and Spiridon's car was projected into the air and off the road, killing the parents instantly, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Their 7-year-old twin daughters were injured but survived. Two others, who were in the teen's car, were also injured.

Spiridon, a Google employee, and Ammen, an audio engineer at Dolby, grew up in Palo Alto. They met in middle school and graduated from Palo Alto High in the 1990s.

The 17-year-old was transported to Stanford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and arrested upon his release two weeks later.

Harrison left the scene, but a photo of his license plate captured by a witness led to his arrest Monday.