News

Menlo Park photographer sentenced to 165 years to life for child molestation

Randolph Michael Haldeman received 11 separate sentences

by By Katy St. Clair/Bay City News Foundation / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 24, 2022, 9:11 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo Park photographer Randolph Michael Haldeman was sentenced to 165 years to life in prison for child molestation charges. San Mateo County Sheriff

A Menlo Park photographer who used his access to children to molest several of them over the last 30 years has been sentenced to 165 years to life in prison for his crimes, San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said on Wednesday.

Randolph Michael Haldeman, 61, was given 11 separate 15-years-to-life sentences for molesting children in his home, at the Ladera Community Swimming Pool and at St. Denis Church in Menlo Park in what Wagstaffe described as an "emotional" sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Haldeman was charged with lewd and lascivious acts with children including oral copulation, sodomy, and arranging to meet with minors with the intent to commit lewd or lascivious actions. He was found guilty in May 2021 of 15 of 19 felony counts.

Due to the multiplicity of victims, Haldeman faced and received life in prison. Haldeman was involved with the community swimming pool as a photographer and claimed to have been connected to the Big Brother program. He would befriend children and their families through these programs, the DA said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Menlo Park photographer sentenced to 165 years to life for child molestation

Randolph Michael Haldeman received 11 separate sentences

by By Katy St. Clair/Bay City News Foundation / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 24, 2022, 9:11 am

A Menlo Park photographer who used his access to children to molest several of them over the last 30 years has been sentenced to 165 years to life in prison for his crimes, San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said on Wednesday.

Randolph Michael Haldeman, 61, was given 11 separate 15-years-to-life sentences for molesting children in his home, at the Ladera Community Swimming Pool and at St. Denis Church in Menlo Park in what Wagstaffe described as an "emotional" sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Haldeman was charged with lewd and lascivious acts with children including oral copulation, sodomy, and arranging to meet with minors with the intent to commit lewd or lascivious actions. He was found guilty in May 2021 of 15 of 19 felony counts.

Due to the multiplicity of victims, Haldeman faced and received life in prison. Haldeman was involved with the community swimming pool as a photographer and claimed to have been connected to the Big Brother program. He would befriend children and their families through these programs, the DA said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.