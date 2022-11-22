Where to watch the 2022 World Cup on the Peninsula

Tacolicious, Palo Alto: Tacolicious will be showing all U.S. and Mexico games (except Nov. 22 Mexico vs. Poland), with doors opening half an hour before the start of matches. The Palo Alto location will be serving up sopesitos for the occasion, plus micheladas con camarones and happy hour-priced margaritas in addition to their usual offerings.

For those looking to watch games in a pub with fellow fans or those looking for an excuse to duck out of a family-filled house over Thanksgiving weekend, we've put together a list of Peninsula bars and restaurants where you can watch the World Cup. Grab a friend, find your vuvuzela (OK, maybe leave that at home for patrons' sake) and get ready for some football.

This year, the World Cup has joined the fall lineup for the first time. With Qatar as the host city, moving the World Cup to November was done to avoid the blistering summertime heat. Matches run through Dec. 18, and they'll start in the morning (and in some cases the wee hours of the morning) Pacific time.

November is typically a busy time of year in the sports world; it's a critical time for college football teams hoping to be bound for a bowl game as the end of the season nears, past the halfway point in the regular season in football and weeks into the hockey and basketball seasons.

The Rose & Crown Pub, Palo Alto: The oldest bar in town, the English pub has over 20 rotating craft beers on tap and a drink menu of assorted cocktails and whiskeys. They serve standard English pub fare, including fish and chips and cottage pie. The pub says it will be open for "many games"; check back on Instagram for a schedule.

Taplands, Santa Clara: The taproom, bottle shop and brewery will open early for the U.S. vs. England game Nov. 25, with additional games to be announced. Taplands offers 25 rotating craft beers, a cooler of craft beers and growlers of its own beer when available. Its food menu consists of charcuterie, cheese plates and paninis.

Gourmet Haus Staudt, Redwood City: The German restaurant and beer garden is only showing games featuring Germany, Mexico and the United States. Doors will open a half-hour before start time, which means they'll be open at 4:30 a.m. for Germany vs. Japan at 5 a.m. on Nov. 23. Gourmet Haus Staudt's menu includes a range of German specialties , from bratwurst to pork schnitzel and Bavarian pretzels, and a daily rotation of 25 draft beers (11 German and 14 craft), plus bottled beer, cider and wine. There's even a market with German goods and a bottle shop for take-home beer and cider. Prost!

The Sports Page, Mountain View: A classic sports bar right off Highway 101 in Mountain View, The Sports Page will open as early as 8:30 a.m. for World Cup matches and show any games airing after they open (9 a.m. on weekends, 9:30 a.m. weekdays). Burgers, sandwiches and bar appetizers like mozzarella sticks and buffalo wings make up the menu. And if watching sports compels you to take part in some, there's a sand volleyball court, pool tables and Ping-Pong on hand.

Strike Brewing Co., Campbell: The microbrewery and taproom is doing a special Pilsner collaboration with the San Jose Earthquakes and American Outlaws San Jose, the local chapter of a U.S. soccer supporters' group. They'll open at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 25 for U.S. vs. England and on Nov. 29 for U.S. vs. Iran. Their sister location in San Jose will also open early for select games. Peruse their website to see what's on tap before your visit, and if you can't decide on a beer, you can buy a flight of 4-ounce tasters for $14. Current selections range from their West Coast IPAs like Pine Tar Incident to Mango Ball, a sour ale with mangoes.

Steins Beer Garden, Mountain View: The downtown Mountain View restaurant serves American cuisine made from scratch and has 31 beers on tap, as well as a drink menu full of craft cocktails, wine and spirits. Steins will have extended hours for the World Cup through Dec. 2: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday (closed on Thanksgiving Day). A limited menu will be served from 11-11:30 a.m.

The Patio, Palo Alto: The restaurant and sports bar that claims to have the longest bar in town also has 21 TVs and a large outdoor seating area. The Patio serves cocktails, beer, wine and cider and has an extensive food menu with soups and salads, burgers and sandwiches, and entrees like pan-seared salmon and pomodoro pasta. They open at 11 a.m. every day, so head there for the late-morning matches.

O'Neill's Irish Pub, San Mateo: Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 a.m., the downtown San Mateo Irish pub allows you to choose food from neighboring restaurants Joy Sushi, 31st Union and Jeffrey's Hamburgers that your bartender will order and serve on-site. Drink selections include scotch, whiskey and beer (with Guinness on draft, of course). O'Neills will televise games from 11:30 a.m. on.

American Bull Bar & Grill, Burlingame: The restaurant and bar will stick to its normal operating hours (open 9 a.m. weekends, 11 a.m. weekdays) and show games after they open. Located in Burlingame Plaza on El Camino Real, American Bull currently has 12 beers on tap ranging from Russian River's Pliny the Elder to Barebottle's West Coast Splash, plus Golden State Mighty Dry Cider. Find lumpia, barbecue ribs, burgers and more on the menu.

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup on the Peninsula

Grab your vuvuzelas and head to these local bars and restaurants