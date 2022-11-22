Portola Valley mayor concedes to challenger in town council race

Well I guess I lost in the end. A real nail-biter as the weeks of counting wound on. Outspent by 25 to 1, attacked again and again with slander and hatred, and only lost by half a percent. My best wishes to the winners and to Portola Valley; looking forward to Dec 14. https://t.co/XRDw3wcH1b

Hufty could not immediately be reached for a comment on her win, but she is set to take third place in the race for three seats on the council, behind Planning Commissioners Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor. Hufty received 1,278 votes (18%) while Hughes had 1,244 votes (17.5%), according to the latest vote count on Monday, Nov. 21. Hughes was slightly ahead of Hufty earlier on election night, but Hufty, who also ran for council in 2020, overtook him by the end of the evening.

When the county's updated vote count came out on Friday, Nov. 18, Portola Valley Mayor Craig Hughes said he was ready to accept defeat against retired family physician Mary Hufty in the race for Portola Valley Town Council.

The only ballots left to count countywide are challenged ballots plus a small number of conditional voter registration ballots. Challenged ballots may be cured by the voter through Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

"I congratulate Mary Hufty and Craig Taylor on their election, and I know we are all ready to start the important work of addressing the challenges we face in our town," she said.

"I want to extend my congratulations to Judith and Mary," said Taylor in a message to his fellow candidates. "I look forward to serving on the council with both of you alongside Sarah (Wernikoff) and Jeff (Aalfs). To Craig (Hughes) and Dale (Pfau), I look forward to continuing to work with you. Each of you has an incredible store of knowledge with respect to the issues facing the town. I ran on a platform of safety, civility, and accountability. Now is the time to act on those principles."

On Nov. 11, Hughes and Hufty were separated by 16 votes, narrowing to just a 6-vote difference by Nov. 15. The tides turned on Nov. 16, when Hufty's lead bumped to 20 votes.

Portola Valley mayor concedes to challenger in town council race

Mary Hufty will be sworn in on Dec. 14 after ousting the incumbent