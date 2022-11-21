Annual Holiday Fund drive kicks off

Lending a much-needed helping hand to those in crisis and strengthening our community have always been the aims of The Almanac Holiday Fund. The annual charitable giving drive is kicking off this week to support local nonprofits that serve children, families and individuals.

Donations from community members will enable Midpeninsula service organizations to bridge educational gaps, put food in hungry stomachs, ensure access to health care, step in with critically needed homeless services and more.

Every cent of every donation will go to these community agencies because The Almanac and its Holiday Fund partner, the nonprofit Silicon Valley Community Foundation, are absorbing all administrative costs to run the fund. All donations are tax-deductible.

This year, the Holiday Fund is supporting the following local nonprofits: Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula; Ravenswood Family Health Center; Ecumenical Hunger Program; Health Connected; LifeMoves; Literacy Partners; St. Anthony's Padua Dining Room; St. Francis Center; StarVista; and Upward Scholars.

Checks totaling more than $260,000 were handed out to representatives of 10 nonprofit organizations.