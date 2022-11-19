News

Menlo Park resident confronts intruder in her kitchen; police link suspect to thefts in 3 cities

Intruder allegedly had items stolen in Atherton, Menlo Park and Palo Alto

by Almanac staff / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 19, 2022, 9:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Courtesy Getty Images.

A call to police from a Menlo Park resident who had found an intruder in her home Saturday morning, Nov. 19, led to the arrest of a woman tied to thefts in three cities, Menlo Park Police stated in a press release.

At about 6 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Felton Drive entered her kitchen to find an unknown woman standing in front of the open refrigerator. The resident confronted the intruder, who then left the residence, police stated.

The resident took photographs of the woman while she was gathering some of her belongings. Upon review of the photographs, the resident noticed what appeared to be a handgun among the woman's belongings, police stated. Around 6:51 a.m., the resident called the police. Though officers searched the area for the suspect, they did not locate her, but information about her was shared with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

At about 9:59 a.m., San Mateo County Sheriff deputies found the suspect in Redwood City, in the area of Second Ave. and Fair Oaks Ave. She was identified as a 40-year-old female from Fresno. Deputies found a realistic replica Glock 17 pellet gun on her, and she was transported to the Menlo Park Police Department, the press release stated.

The Atherton police notified Menlo Park police that they had also received a report of a burglary that had occurred less than 2 miles from Felton Drive. A further search of the suspect's property revealed items allegedly taken during the burglary in the Town of Atherton and items from other recent thefts in Menlo Park and Palo Alto, police stated.

Additionally, the woman was found to be under the influence of narcotics and in possession of narcotics paraphernalia. She was taken into custody and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for first-degree residential burglary, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

