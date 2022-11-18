Community briefs: M-A's canned food drive kicks off, Becker presents Menlo Park with $4.5 million check and more

The Menlo Park City School District's Early Learning Center is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year lottery for its Laurel and Oak Knoll sites, including its Spanish Immersion classroom at Laurel.

Lisa L. Lewis, author of new book, The Sleep-Deprived Teen, will host a talk on "Why Teen and Tween Sleep Matters, and How Parents and Schools Can Help" on Nov. 30 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

In December, more than 400 families receive at least two weeks' worth of canned food, fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, rice and chicken. Volunteers are needed on distribution day to help the students sort and pack the food.

"Think globally, act locally," Becker said at the meeting. "Menlo Park has been on the frontlines of this, thanks to this council."

State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, presented the City Council of Menlo Park with a novelty check representing $4.5 million for the city's electrification program in partnership with BlocPower, aiming to make the switch from natural gas more affordable to residents.

The contest is open to residents of Senate District 13, which covers parts of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Proposals must be submitted online at tinyurl.com/becker-law and are limited to one idea per form, although multiple forms can be submitted.

Becker wants the contest to create more awareness about the state's legislative process. "My goal is to show people what it's like to have an idea go from the drawing board to the legislative playing field, so they can see for themselves what it takes for an idea to actually become law," he said.

Becker said he hopes the contest will generate more ideas with themes of climate justice and economic opportunity although other proposals are welcome, too, including repealing laws that are not working.

Introducing bills proposed by the public is not a new idea for Becker, according to the senator's press release. "During his first two years in office, Becker has introduced bill ideas brought to him by people in the district that have been signed into law dealing with climate change, community college fees, healthcare and privacy issues."

"If you've ever said to yourself, 'There oughta be a law,' well, now is your chance to put an idea out there and get a law enacted that will change how things are done in California," he said in a press release.

Looking to put a new law on the books? State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, announced a contest that will allow people to do just that.

The tour introduced a 16-mile family ride this year, which drew 57 cyclists. For the first time, the Menlo Park Police Department joined the event. The event kicked off from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Valparaiso Avenue for the second year in a row. Lutticken's served lunch and the Nathan Tokunaga jazz band performed.

This was the first year the event was brought back in full after having abbreviated and alternative programs during the height of the pandemic. This year's event had 199 cyclists on the 63-mile ride, 86 cyclists on the 43-mile ride, and 92 cyclists on the 35-mile ride.

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park's annual fundraiser, the Tour de Menlo Scholarship Ride held on Sept. 17, brought in $52,000, which will be used to provide college scholarships to local students, community grants, and a contribution to the Almanac Holiday Fund, according to a press release.

In-person tours are available at Laurel and Oak Knoll to fully vaccinated, masked adults. Visitors must show proof of vaccination to attend the tour. Visit the Early Learning Center website for more information.

To be eligible, students must be 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2023, and district residents have priority for enrollment. Applications for the initial lottery are available through Jan. 9. Families who apply after the lottery will be enrolled on a rolling basis if space is still available.

Community briefs: M-A's canned food drive kicks off, Becker presents Menlo Park with $4.5 million check and more