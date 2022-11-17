San Mateo County artists encouraged to apply for art exhibition

The Redwood City Parks and Art Foundation (RWCPAF) is calling for artists based out of San Mateo County to apply for the chance to have their art showcased at an upcoming art exhibition.

The future art exhibition will take place at the philanthropic organization Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's CZI Community Space in Redwood City. The objective of the exhibition is to promote the talent of local artists by displaying their work for the public to view, according to the Redwood City Parks and Arts Foundation.

RWCPAF says that the theme of the art exhibition is "Environments of Emergence: Influences and Inspiration." Artists can either create new artworks or propose one or more existing artworks related to the exhibition's theme.

San Mateo artists of all skill levels — amateur, intermediate and professional — are encouraged to apply.

The categories for which artists can apply are separated into adults, high school students and collaboratives — examples of collaboratives include nonprofits, schools and after-school programs.