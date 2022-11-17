San Mateo County artists encouraged to apply for art exhibition

The Redwood City Parks and Art Foundation (RWCPAF) is calling for artists based out of San Mateo County to apply for the chance to have their art showcased at an upcoming art exhibition.
The future art exhibition will take place at the philanthropic organization Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's CZI Community Space in Redwood City. The objective of the exhibition is to promote the talent of local artists by displaying their work for the public to view, according to the Redwood City Parks and Arts Foundation.
RWCPAF says that the theme of the art exhibition is "Environments of Emergence: Influences and Inspiration." Artists can either create new artworks or propose one or more existing artworks related to the exhibition's theme.
San Mateo artists of all skill levels — amateur, intermediate and professional — are encouraged to apply.
The categories for which artists can apply are separated into adults, high school students and collaboratives — examples of collaboratives include nonprofits, schools and after-school programs.
A maximum of seven adult artists have a chance of being selected for the art exhibition. Each selected applicant will be eligible to receive a $2,000 stipend.
One collaborative may be selected to showcase their artwork in the exhibition and will also be eligible to receive a stipend worth $2,000.
In addition, up to three high school students may be chosen for the upcoming Redwood City art exhibition, and each selected applicant will be eligible to earn a $200 gift card.
The deadline to apply for the art exhibition opportunity is Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m.
Artists will be selected by the Art Advisory Work Group — a group of six local community members that hosts semi-annual art exhibitions, conducts community outreach and chose the upcoming art exhibition's theme.
The exhibition will open at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's CZI Community Space in March or April 2023, according to the foundation.
For more information, visit rwcpaf.org.
