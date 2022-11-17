17-year-old driver could face manslaughter or murder charges for deadly car crash

The 17-year-old involved in the car crash that resulted in the death of two local parents is still in the hospital and may face manslaughter or murder charges upon his release, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

No arrests have been made, according to Det. Sgt. Nick Perna of the Redwood City Police Department, who told the Pulse that “reports of any arrests related to this case are false.”

Four other people were also injured in the Nov. 4 collision, including the two passengers in the teen’s car and the 7-year-old twin daughters of San Carlos residents Gregory Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42, who died in the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Police are evaluating factors such as the traffic conditions, the speed of the juvenile’s vehicle and statements from witnesses, according to Wagstaffe.

Wagstaffe said his office is reviewing the case and plans to file charges once the driver is released from the hospital, where he’s being treated for injuries from the crash. The DA is considering both vehicular manslaughter and second degree murder charges. Whether the minor was drag racing is “an important element” in determining the appropriate charges, Wagstaffe said.