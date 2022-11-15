Portola Valley mayor and challenger separated by just 10 votes for council seat

A week after Election Day, Mayor Craig Hughes is still narrowly trailing behind retired family physician Mary Hufty in the race for a seat on the Portola Valley Town Council, according to the latest vote count released on Monday afternoon. There are three seats open on the council.

Hufty is still in third place, behind Planning Commissioners Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, with 1,124 votes (or 17.8%), while Hughes has 1,114 votes (or 17.7%). Hughes was slightly ahead of Hufty earlier on election night, but Hufty, who also ran for council in 2020, overtook him by the end of the evening. On Friday, Hughes and Hufty were separated by 16 votes.

Hasko leads the with 1,868 votes, or 29.6%. Taylor has 1,358 votes, or 21.5%.

An additional 2,036 votes were counted since the Friday reporting.

An estimated 58,000 ballots remain to be counted for the entire county as of Friday. Assistant Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder & Assistant Chief Elections Officer Jim Irizarry couldn't answer questions about how many ballots from Portola Valley voters have not been counted.