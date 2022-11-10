Arts

Meet local artists, enjoy hands-on activities and performances at Cubberley open studios

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Artist Harumo Sato is one of the Cubberley Artist Studio Program artists taking part in open studios. Courtesy Cubberley Artist Studio Program.

The city of Palo Alto's Cubberley Artist Studio Program is inviting visitors to come meet artists where they work and see their latest creations at an open studios event taking place Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program currently hosts 21 artists in residence at the Cubberley Center, and they work in an array of media, including painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture, costume design, video and performance, according to the program's website.

In addition to meeting the artists and touring their workspaces, visitors can take part in hands-on arts and crafts activities and catch performances by Melody Academy of Music, Dance Magic school — companies also based at the Cubberley Center — that will be offering music and dance workshops and activities.

The Factronauts, who have staged a series of pop-up performances in Palo Alto this fall, will perform at the open studios event. Courtesy Cubberley Artist Studio Program.

Also on hand will be The Factronauts, who will present the last of their pop-up performances staged around Palo Alto this fall as part of the city's ArtLift grants program.

Bibliophiles on hand for the event can also take advantage of the fact that the Friends of the Palo Alto Library are hosting a book sale on Saturday at Cubberley.

Cubberley Artist Studio Program Open Studios takes place Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Admission is free. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.