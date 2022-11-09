Incumbent Miller takes decisive victory in Woodside Fire Protection District race, semi-official results show

Semi-official election results show that incumbent Woodside Fire Protection District board president Matt Miller won by a landslide against challenger and retired attorney Lloyd "Rusty" Day.

As of 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, the morning after Election Day, Miller had captured 75.9% of the vote (2,709 votes) and Day had 24.1% of the votes (859 votes).

Miller has spent the last eight years leading the district. He told the Almanac that he ran for another term to see that work come to fruition – and that there’s still more to be done.

“We’re right in the middle of the process to do the tough work to update the critical wildfire maps in our district,” Miller told the Almanac after semi-official results were posted. “Both that process and the result of those maps, and changes to how we run the fire code will be important to the safety of the district over the next years.”

With the construction of a new Station 7 in Woodside and the remodeling of the existing Station 8 in Portola Valley on the horizon, Miller added that he's looking forward to seeing those projects finished.