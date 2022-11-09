News

Incumbent Miller takes decisive victory in Woodside Fire Protection District race, semi-official results show

by Malea Martin / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 9, 2022, 12:23 pm 0
A fire engine pulls into Woodside Fire Protection District Station 8 in Portola Valley on March 23, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Semi-official election results show that incumbent Woodside Fire Protection District board president Matt Miller won by a landslide against challenger and retired attorney Lloyd "Rusty" Day.

As of 8 a.m. on Nov. 9, the morning after Election Day, Miller had captured 75.9% of the vote (2,709 votes) and Day had 24.1% of the votes (859 votes).

Miller has spent the last eight years leading the district. He told the Almanac that he ran for another term to see that work come to fruition – and that there’s still more to be done.

Matt Miller, incumbent candidate for the Woodside Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Courtesy Matt Miller.

“We’re right in the middle of the process to do the tough work to update the critical wildfire maps in our district,” Miller told the Almanac after semi-official results were posted. “Both that process and the result of those maps, and changes to how we run the fire code will be important to the safety of the district over the next years.”

With the construction of a new Station 7 in Woodside and the remodeling of the existing Station 8 in Portola Valley on the horizon, Miller added that he's looking forward to seeing those projects finished.

Miller expressed gratitude to the voters, as well as to his opponent.

“I’d like to thank Rusty Day for the contributions he’s made to raising awareness of fire safety in the district,” Miller said. “I respect anyone who runs for office in this political climate.”

The fire district, which serves the towns of Woodside and Portola Valley, and the communities of Emerald Hills, Ladera, Los Trancos and Vista Verde, operates three fire stations, in Woodside, Portola Valley and Redwood City's Emerald Hills neighborhood.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

