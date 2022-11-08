News

Window smashed, jewelry stolen in Atherton home burglary

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 9:30 am

Someone stole jewelry from an Atherton home on Friday, Nov. 4, night, according to police.

At around 8:54 p.m. someone smashed a rear window at a home on the first block of Knoll Vista, the Atherton Police said in a Nov. 5 press release.

Police are investigating the burglary, but they do not have any suspect information or information on the suspect's vehicle.

If you live in the area of Knoll Vista Avenue, police ask you to check your surveillance video and report any possible leads to 650-688-6500.

Angela Swartz

