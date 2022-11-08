News

Men steal $40K worth of Burberry bags from Stanford Shopping Center

Group threatened employees, shoved security personnel in Saturday heist

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Five men took $40,000 worth of handbags from the Burberry store at Stanford Shopping Center on Nov. 5, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Five men who entered a Burberry store at Stanford Shopping Center allegedly threatened employees and stole an estimated $40,000 worth of handbags on Saturday, Palo Alto police said.

Police received a call on Nov. 5 at about 6:58 p.m. regarding an in-progress shoplift at Burberry at the shopping center, which is located at 180 El Camino Real. The men, who were not armed, entered the store and took several handbags. They threatened to hurt store employees and pushed a security guard, but no one was injured, Sgt. David Lee said.

The shoplifters were described only as 20-year-old men wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and black masks. They remain at large. No suspect vehicle description is known.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.

