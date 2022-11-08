Incumbents DeGolia and Widmer, along with Miles Holland, pull ahead in Atherton City Council race

Incumbents Rick DeGolia and Bill Widmer, along with Environmental Programs Committee Chair Stacy Miles Holland, are leading a four-way race for the three seats on the Atherton City Council on election night, as of 10 p.m.
Mayor DeGolia is the top vote-getter so far with 31.7% or 1,130 votes. Vice Mayor Widmer has 29.4% or 1,047 votes. Miles Holland has 21% or 748 votes.
The other candidate, longtime resident Greg Conlon, trails behind the other three with 17.8% or 635 votes.
Initial election results include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail as of Friday, Nov. 4, and vote-by-mail ballots returned at Vote Centers and Drop Boxes on or before Nov. 4. They also include a portion of Vote Center ballots.
A little before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Widmer said he is "cautiously optimistic" about his lead so far. He noted there are still votes to count, but he was impressed with the number of ballots brought to the drop box at the civic center.
Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, DeGolia said the results look good for him, but there are still more votes to count to determine if Conlon or Miles Holland is elected.
Whomever wins will play a part in shaping the town's housing element, a road map for accommodating future development over the next eight years, which included a major jump in the number of units it needs to plan for. The town received extensive feedback from the state on Oct. 31 on its draft element, which relies heavily on homeowners building backyard accessory dwelling units and lot splits.
Candidates said combatting climate change, street safety and reducing residential burglaries in town were also important issues to them.
This story will be updated as the county releases additional vote counts.
