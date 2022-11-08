News

Incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash leads for Menlo Park City Council District 4

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 8:43 pm 0
Updated: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 11:19 pm

Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash and former council member Peter Ohtaki. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

In early results released Tuesday night, incumbent Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash is leading the race for Menlo Park City Council District 4 against Peter Ohtaki. The district includes downtown, Allied Arts and a southern segment of El Camino Real.

Nash has received 756 votes, or 59.8%, to Ohtaki's 509 votes, or 40.2% as of 11 p.m. election night.

Ohtaki was the incumbent when he competed against Nash for the District 4 seat in 2018, which Nash won. Nash has stated that her priorities for Menlo Park are housing, street safety and climate change, whereas Ohtaki is focused on traffic congestion, reopening Menlo Park following COVID-19 and perceived issues with the state duplex law, SB 9.

This story will be updated as vote counting continues.

