Incumbent Brian Dombkowski takes early lead for Woodside Town Council District 2 seat

Mayor Brian Dombkowski is beating out the two other candidates for the open District 2 seat on the Woodside Town Council, according to early election night returns.

Dombkowski has about 61.5% of the votes or 152 votes, as of 9 p.m. Two other candidates, Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident and longtime town volunteer, is trailing with 21.9%, or 54 votes, and Elizabeth Kaske with 16.6%, or 41 votes.

"I am honored to have received such strong support from the voters," Dombkowski said in statement a little after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. "Over the course of this campaign I have had so many invaluable conversations with constituents. There's a lot of heavy lifting ahead of us and I will continue to roll up my sleeves on behalf of our town to get it done."

Initial election results include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail as of Friday, Nov. 4, and vote-by-mail ballots returned at Vote Centers and Drop Boxes on or before Nov. 4. They also include a portion of Vote Center ballots.

The three-way race is for the newly redrawn District 2 seat, which represents parts of Emerald Hills east of Interstate Highway 280 and borders Huddart Park.