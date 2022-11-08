Hasko, Taylor and Hughes leading in Portola Valley Town Council race

Hughes said around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday that although he is neck-and-neck with Hufty, he expects his lead to hold.

Hughes has just 33 more votes than retired family physician Mary Hufty, who has 634 votes, or 17.1%. Emergency Preparedness Committee Chair Dale Pfau has 13.4%, with 494 votes.

"I'm very honored to be in the lead at this point and I look forward to seeing the final results when they're available," Hasko said shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hasko is leading with 1,089 votes, or 29.4%. Taylor has 819 votes, or 22.1% and Hughes has 667 votes, or 18%, as of 11 p.m.

Planning Commissioners Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, along with Mayor Craig Hughes, are leading the race for the three seats on the Portola Valley Town Council, early election night results show.

The town expects to receive feedback, via a letter, from the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Town Manager Jeremy Dennis.

Whomever is elected will play a part in shaping the town's housing element. The town is charged with planning for at least 253 units of new housing over the next eight years through the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). Portola Valley has approached planning for housing using multiple strategies, including growth in the number of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in town (making up a third of the plan); planning for housing at churches and adding housing at The Sequoias senior living facility; opt-in rezoning; and planning for housing on town-owned lands.

In August , the Town Council approved a settlement to resolve a lawsuit against the town claiming its committee members violated the Brown Act, calling the decision an unfortunate but necessary move to stave off expensive litigation.

Initial election results include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail as of Friday, Nov. 4, and vote-by-mail ballots returned at Vote Centers and Drop Boxes on or before Nov. 4. They also include a portion of Vote Center ballots.

"I think being the incumbent helps and hurts; this was clearly a contentious election," he said. "Voters have clearly rejected Dale's message."

Public discourse has been heated in recent months . Rebecca Flynn, who runs the town's online social network PVForum, said that a few people in town are on a moderated status "because they have shown themselves to be unable to post respectful messages." Pfau and Hughes sparred over the nature of Pfau's removal from the Wildfire Preparedness Committee and Pfau's tweets.

Hasko has a healthy lead over an incumbent and fellow Planning Commissioners