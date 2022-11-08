News

Bernstein, Jones and Bloom leading in Menlo Park Fire Board race

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 9:23 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo Park Fire Protection District Headquarters located on Middlefield Road. Photo by Michelle Le

Chuck Bernstein, Robert Jones and Gary Bloom are leading the race for three open seats on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Supervisors.

Four candidates have been competing for three seats, with Dionis Papavramidis currently trailing. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.

Bernstein is currently leading with 7,005 votes, or 33.98%. Jones follows behind with 6,057 votes, or 29.38%, trailed by Bloom with 5,570 votes or 27% and lastly Papavramidis with 1,986 votes or 9.63%.

Bernstein, an incumbent board member, has said his priorities are to build a districtwide network of volunteers, improve the financials of the district and increase the diversity in staff. Jones, also an incumbent, said he would also focus on diversity in the district, along with developing both the fire district’s community disaster preparedness and response plan and the district’s strategic plan and accountability structure.

Bloom is one of two newcomers in the race, and he’s said if elected he’ll focus on community preparedness, the district’s relationship with ambulance companies and diversity and equity. East Palo Alto resident, Papavramidis, the race’s other newcomer, did no campaigning and did not reply to The Almanac's attempts to reach him.

This story will be updated as vote counting continues.

