Dunn outspends opponents in Woodside Elementary School District race

by Malea Martin / Almanac

Mon, Nov 7, 2022, 10:51 am
William Dunn, candidate for the Woodside Elementary School District board. Courtesy William Dunn.

A week before Election Day, Woodside Elementary School District candidate William Dunn filed paperwork indicating that he exceeded the $2,000 spending threshold, meaning he’s now required to report his campaign contributions and expenditures. Dunn’s biggest expenditures include campaign signs and mailers, which he said he paid for himself.

Previously, all five candidates in the WESD race, including Dunn, filed a Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) 470 form, meaning the candidates would not receive or spend more than $2,000 on their campaigns.

But after surpassing that $2,000 limit on Oct. 17, Dunn notified the San Mateo County Elections Office by filing a recipient committee form on Oct. 31, meaning he can now receive or spend more than $2,000 and must report those transactions. As of Oct. 22, the end of the last filing period, Dunn had spent about $3,250 on his campaign, according to the 460 form he filed Nov. 4. He did not report any campaign donations received.

“All of my campaign expenses have been paid for by me,” he told The Almanac in an email. “I have not taken any campaign contributions.”

According to Dunn’s disclosures, he spent about $830 on campaign signs, about $750 on mailers, $500 on print material design and $650 on stamps.

A photo of Dunn’s mailers obtained by the Almanac shows that he did not include a “paid for by” disclosure on either side of the mailer. According to the FPPC, this disclosure is only required when a candidate sends more than 200 substantially similar mailings. When asked how many mailers he sent out, Dunn stated, “I spoke directly with the FPPC regarding disclosure requirements for campaign mailers and followed all their instructions.”

Malea Martin
