Dunn outspends opponents in Woodside Elementary School District race

A week before Election Day, Woodside Elementary School District candidate William Dunn filed paperwork indicating that he exceeded the $2,000 spending threshold, meaning he’s now required to report his campaign contributions and expenditures. Dunn’s biggest expenditures include campaign signs and mailers, which he said he paid for himself.

Previously, all five candidates in the WESD race, including Dunn, filed a Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) 470 form, meaning the candidates would not receive or spend more than $2,000 on their campaigns.

But after surpassing that $2,000 limit on Oct. 17, Dunn notified the San Mateo County Elections Office by filing a recipient committee form on Oct. 31, meaning he can now receive or spend more than $2,000 and must report those transactions. As of Oct. 22, the end of the last filing period, Dunn had spent about $3,250 on his campaign, according to the 460 form he filed Nov. 4. He did not report any campaign donations received.

“All of my campaign expenses have been paid for by me,” he told The Almanac in an email. “I have not taken any campaign contributions.”

According to Dunn’s disclosures, he spent about $830 on campaign signs, about $750 on mailers, $500 on print material design and $650 on stamps.