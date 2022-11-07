Dragon Productions Theater Company closes its doors

The curtain is closing on Dragon Theatre.

Following a board vote on Oct. 26, the nonprofit theater company is closing its doors for good.

“Unfortunately, the past two years have created a perfect storm of difficulty for us,” stated the organization in an email to its mailing list members. “Despite a broad base of talented artists working with us, and generous donors who helped us squeeze through tight times, there have simply been too many unpleasant surprises. Too many unforeseen and/or rising expenses. Grants which, while welcome, simply arrived too late to help.”

In 2013, Dragon moved to downtown Redwood City from Palo Alto.

Founded in 1998, the company moved to San Jose after shuttering its Redwood City location earlier this year. The theater company continued to provide classes in Redwood City, leaning on community partnerships in places such as the Red Morton Community Center and Casa Circulo Cultural.