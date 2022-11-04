Arts

'Alphabet' songs: Googler Orchestra plays concert to benefit youth music education program

by Karla Kane / Contributor

Vocalist Brian Hinman, who performs with Chanticleer, will narrate the Googler Orchestra's performance of "The Orchestra Games," which introduces children to orchestral instruments. Courtesy Music for Minors via Facebook.

The Googler Orchestra, a symphony orchestra made up of Alphabet employees, interns and associates that formed in 2016, will perform a family-friendly concert to benefit the nonprofit Music for Minors on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. at Gunn High School's Spangenberg Theater, 780 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto.

The 90-minute concert, which is recommended for audiences ages 5 and up, will feature a performance of "The Orchestra Games," which introduces children to the instruments of the orchestra in the style of the Olympic Games, complete with competing "teams" (the various orchestra sections), narrated by vocalist Brian Hinman. Selections from "Carmen" will also be performed.

Music for Minors is an organization that brings music education to local elementary students. Proceeds from the event will go toward funding scholarships for under-resourced schools. Tickets are $10-$25. More information is available at googlerorchestra.com and mfm.org.

