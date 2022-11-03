News

Menlo Park police: Two women robbed by armed man on Bayfront Expressway

by Bay City News Service

Thu, Nov 3, 2022, 12:11 pm
Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 2 near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84.

Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from behind by a suspect who elbowed one of them in the stomach and took out a firearm, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.

The suspect grabbed a purse from one woman and took a backpack from the other and fled toward the marshland area off of Willow Road, according to police.

One of the women was taken to a hospital to be treated for a complaint of pain to her stomach and was later released.

The suspect remains at large and was described as a Black man around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and wore all black clothing and a black ski mask, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300 or a tip line at (650) 330-6395.

