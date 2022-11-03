Menlo Park police: Two women robbed by armed man on Bayfront Expressway

Two women were robbed by an armed suspect in Menlo Park on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The robbery was reported around 7:15 p.m. Nov. 2 near the railroad tracks at Bayfront Expressway, also known as state Highway 84.

Officers found the two women, ages 35 and 39, who reported being approached from behind by a suspect who elbowed one of them in the stomach and took out a firearm, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.

The suspect grabbed a purse from one woman and took a backpack from the other and fled toward the marshland area off of Willow Road, according to police.

One of the women was taken to a hospital to be treated for a complaint of pain to her stomach and was later released.