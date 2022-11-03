Guest opinion: Can't we just agree to disagree respectfully in Menlo Park?

What happens when a group of civic-minded women in Menlo Park begin to speak up, engage one another in conversation, work together on shared causes, and claim leadership roles in the city? What happens, especially, when these women have a different viewpoint than an established group of politicos?
Our society has long held women in leadership positions to a different standard than their male peers. Female ambition can provoke a particular type of vitriol and contempt from naysayers. Here in Menlo Park, what is, at its heart a policy disagreement has played out similarly, morphing into a series of attacks that have vilified and publicly shamed council members Betsy Nash, Cecilia Taylor and Jen Wolosin, along with local activist Karen Grove and the women-led organization she helped found, Menlo Together (of which I am a proud member).
It's time for this hateful, sexist rhetoric to stop. Here are a few ways I've seen misogynist stereotypes play out recently in Menlo Park politics. These publicly accessible comments are only the tip of the iceberg -- an iceberg that goes beyond these particular players with their particular style and method of public communication. It runs deep.
On the one hand, folks who disagree with these women on policy have used opinion pieces, letters to the editor and online forums (The Almanac's Town Square and NextDoor) to paint them as incompetent, unqualified and unreasonable, a common stereotype of women leaders. They are "well meaning but out of touch" (Henry Riggs), conducting business in a way that suggests "amateur hour" ("Ali Mad"), engaged in "silliness" ("Brian"), and "can't differentiate ideology from practicality" (Stu Soffer). In contrast, their male council members are persistently "reasonable" and can think straight because they are not "under the Menlo Together spell." (This is "PH," referencing witchcraft, another misogynist theme that has not ended well for women.)
In the same breath, critics portray these women as catty, threatening, and manipulative (again, common sexist tropes). "Brian" has characterized Menlo Together members' studiously respectful public comments at council meetings as "attacking" the males on the dais. The women on council are "corrupt" (Brian), a "3 lady cabal" ("Ali Mad") and "a front for Menlo Together" (Brian), which, "is now effectively making all the decisions for our city" and "has an agenda to take over the council" ("Frozen"). In fact, Nash, Taylor and Wolosin were just "Trojan Horse candidates" put in place by the Menlo Together cabal ("Frozen"). "Observer" has asked, "Who is behind this group?" "Someone is expecting to profit by strip-mining Menlo Park" and goes on to warn others to "Expect more decisions that reflect the group's hidden and not-so-hidden agenda."
Our society often perceives men who speak authoritatively to be confident. A woman who does the same is often deemed bossy, arrogant or lecturing. "Observer" paints our female City Council members and Menlo Together members as "ideologues who've glommed onto the virtue signaling." According to Henry Riggs, the independent study the city commissioned determine the potential impacts of Measure V was "dictated" by Karen Grove. (For the record, Karen "urged" council to do this in a politely worded email in which she also thanked them for their consideration.) Riggs also warned recently in a guest opinion (Almanac, Oct. 21) that the current state of affairs in Menlo Park is a "dictatorship by clique," utilizing both the bossy and mean girl tropes in one fell swoop.
This is all particularly frustrating because Council members Wolosin, Taylor, and Nash, as well as Karen Grove and members of Menlo Together, are among the most independent, integrity-filled, hardworking, scrupulously respectful, intelligent, curious, honest, thoughtful people I know. Just because they happen to share some values does not mean they are conspiring some take over of Menlo Park (and certainly not for their own financial or other gain). There is nothing nefarious about a group of engaged citizens choosing to spend their time and money in ways that align with their values.
I'd like to think that "Frozen," "Observer" and others I've quoted here (as well as those who repeat these themes in other forums) don't realize they are perpetuating sexist stereotypes. In the future, I hope they choose to disagree on policy matters without falling back on age-old misogynist biases.
Heather Hopkins is a member of Community Equity Collaborative and Menlo Together, and serves on the Las Lomitas School District board.
7 hours ago
Thank you, Heather, for calling our community to communicate with more civility on matters where we may disagree.
Not just sexist stereotypes, but the word “cabal” is blatantly antisemitic as well. For those of us in the Jewish community, this kind of coded language is alarming to say the least.
Can we stick to the issues? It's irrelevant to me that Menlo Together is a female-run organization (I had not been aware of that before this opinion piece.) What is relevant is that we have a small cabal of people, some elected, some not, who seem determined to impose their view of what Menlo Park should be on the rest of us.
They attempt to shut down or disparage dissenting voices with epithets such as "NIMBY" and accusations of being anti-family and anti-teacher. No. Those of us who support V -- and you're failing to acknowledge that the main driver of the V effort is herself female -- are doing so because we love our city and we don't want to see developers, who are funding the massive NO effort, destroy the quality of life for residents. Now you're layering on another insult by insisting we're sexist.
I am a woman who has been dealing with outdated attitudes toward women my entire life. I first became actively involved in efforts promoting inclusion of women when I was in my teens. I spent my 20s having my competence constantly challenged because of my gender. So stop your pointless and erroneous rhetoric -- I have been in the trenches and have the scars to show it.
So sure, you all have no honest arguments to make against V. All you have are ad hominem attacks, and your efforts to shut down opposition by calling us "disrespectful" and "sexist" reflect more on you than on V supporters. You want to exclude all voices that aren't yours, and that seems to be the Menlo Together mindset. No wonder we don't buy what you're peddling.
This guest opinion is very insightful. There seems to be a breakdown in community. The article about theft Measure V signs, the amount of money spent for and against Measure V and the fact that Measure V even is on the ballot added to Heather's observations shows me a troubling trend away from caring about our collective community. Since I am a male who is supportive of Menlo Together, Heather's observations strike me as an attack against people (male and female) that are sincerely working toward inclusion and community in Menlo Park.
Oh, and as a lifelong Jew, former synagogue president, and child of a Holocaust survivor, I'm pretty disgusted to see you play the anti-Semitic card. How low are you going to go?
The American Jewish Committee has called cabal an anti-semitic dogwhistle. While it seems unlikely that Frozen has intended to use it in that way (given her own identity), I think perhaps it's time to consign that word to the dustheap along with "gyp", "uppity", etc.
Anyway, as Peter Carpenter pointed out earlier, it seems inaccurately deployed. There's nothing secretive or controlling about either Menlo Together or the subset of city council that has attracted so much astonishing vitriol of late. Frozen maintains that they are out of step with the values and ideals of Menlo Park residents – are you sure about that? I know a lot of Menlo Park residents who deeply appreciate their service to the community and value the ways in which they show up for residents. Maybe we're more diverse in our needs and desires than you imagine.
I wholeheartedly concur with this opinion piece. The negative rhetoric based on "a policy disagreement" has been disturbing, blatantly sexist, and harmful for our community. I deeply respect the women who have been targets of these hateful comments and admire what they have done, and continue to do, to improve our community.
If a fellow Jew is saying the word “cabal” is an antisemetic trope that offends her, I would respectfully ask that people stop using it. From the American Jewish Committee:
cabal
noun \ kə'bäl \
: a small, powerful group that seeks to establish control
WHEN IT’S ANTISEMITIC:
Jews have long been accused of being part of a secret group that controls the economic and political world order. The term cabal originates from the word kabbalah, the Jewish mystical interpretation of the Hebrew Bible. Its sinister use was popularized in A Child’s History of England by Charles Dickens when it was used as an acronym for five English government ministers during the reign of King Charles II. Today, often denoted as “Jewish cabal” on social media, it is a dog whistle for Jewish control.
One of the most positive and remarkable aspects of these attacks is that neither Betsy Nash, Cecilia Taylor or Jen Wolosin have taken the bait and responded to these attacks.
I wish that I had the same self-discipline.
Nothing wrong with the word 'cabal' -- I've seen it used in Jewish publications, and I expect I've read more of them that Katie has. I doubt most people in Menlo Park, including V supporters, know the religious identity of any Menlo Together members
Measure V is designed to keep our city livable; the deep-pocketed opponents would much rather throw mud at residents than present a viable alternative. Ironic that they are pretending to want to nurture civic cohesion -- while every substantive comment is simply another attack on V supporters.
I dread to think what our future will be like if Menlo Together calls the shots.
"Measure V is designed to keep our city livable" by excluding people who are not like "us" - i.e. financially well off, generally college educated, usually not people of color and on and on.
Why should single family neighborhoods be exempt from sharing the responsibility of providing housing for all the diverse people who work in and would like to live in our community?
So Frozen, your premise is that some shadowy body is controlling council/calling the shots? Sounds like something out of the Weekly World News. Forgive me, but that's far-fetched and insulting to the independent and highly thoughtful and intelligent members of our council.
Let's be fair here. It has appeared to me that the pro-V and pro-Measure M folks (probably not the same people by the way) have been vilified, too. Attributing motives to others is unwise and often unfair. Debating conclusions about facts is preferable to targeting individuals.
It’s important that we are able to be civil and still have differences of opinion. I was a volunteer for the Menlo park city schools for years and I also volunteered in the Ravenswood city schools and yet when I am ventured into the Measure V issue I was labeled as a hate filled person. It is so sad that I’ve spent over a dozen years pouring my volunteer hours into the community only to be wrongly labeled. Menlo park is not the sweet community that I remember when I moved here years years ago. What has happen to us? Why can we not disagree without labeling each other? I am so sad for my sweet Town.
I appreciate Heather's column too and her courage in writing it. I also deeply admire and respect our three female council members. They are hard-working, thoughtful and motivated. I also usually appreciate their votes. I especially appreciate their consistent civility towards others. I think they have done much good to improve Menlo Park.
"Measure V is designed to keep our city livable"
It is absolutely NOT designed to keep it "liveable". It is designed so that it is impossible for anything to change in the city. Never mind the one constant in the world is change. They got theirs so screw everyone else. Never mind that only 25% of registered voters even bother to vote on local issues and you have tyranny of the minority. And lastly, governing by measure is stupid. It is full of unintended consequences that are difficult if not impossible to undo once done.