News

Buried car: Forensics team analyzing vehicle for DNA that could connect it to other crimes, Atherton police say

Atherton police confirm the Mercedes convertible belonged to former homeowner whose criminal history includes murder

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 3, 2022, 12:30 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton where a buried car was found in the yard on Thursday, Oct. 20, while excavation work was being done. Photo by Angela Swartz.

Forensic specialists didn't find any human remains in a mysterious car found buried in the backyard of a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton, but they are continuing to analyze parts of the vehicle for DNA to see if there is a connection to any other crimes, police said in a Nov. 3 press release.

Atherton police also confirmed that the Mercedes Benz convertible belonged to previous homeowner Johnny Bocktune Lew, who had a long criminal history that included murder and insurance fraud.

Detectives are waiting for the results of DNA testing and conducting interviews with Lew's relatives, said Atherton Police Sgt. Daniel Larsen in a Nov. 3 email to this news organization. San Mateo County Crime Lab investigators didn't find any human remains in the car, according to police.

Police said Lew received a $86,729 insurance payout for the 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL, which was reported missing to the Palo Alto Police Department in 1992. Police believe that the vehicle was possibly buried for insurance fraud.

The car, buried 4 to 5 feet deep, was unearthed by landscapers working on a project in the yard on the morning of Oct. 20.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Cadaver dogs picked up the scent of human remains in the vicinity of the car.

A close-up photo of the mysterious Mercedes Benz that police excavated from an Atherton yard on Oct. 22, 2022 had a vanity plate with the former owner's last name, Lew. Courtesy Reid Conti.

As The Almanac previously reported, Lew was convicted of the murder of Karen Gervasi, a college student with whom he was having an extramarital affair, in 1965.

The second-degree murder verdict was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 1967 due to an error in admitting hearsay statements.

In the 1977, Lew was sentenced to five years to life in prison for shooting and killing Marsha Dwyer, an 18-year-old freshman at University of California at Los Angeles, and the attempted murder of her father Leslie Dwyer in February 1970 at the Dwyer family's Westchester neighborhood home, according to a Santa Monica-Southside Advertiser article.

More stories
Buried car in Atherton: Onsite investigation complete, still no human remains found
Update: Buried car unearthed in Atherton Saturday and taken away by tow truck
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car

Find out what's on our local ballot.

Find out what's on our local ballot.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Buried car: Forensics team analyzing vehicle for DNA that could connect it to other crimes, Atherton police say

Atherton police confirm the Mercedes convertible belonged to former homeowner whose criminal history includes murder

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 3, 2022, 12:30 pm

Forensic specialists didn't find any human remains in a mysterious car found buried in the backyard of a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton, but they are continuing to analyze parts of the vehicle for DNA to see if there is a connection to any other crimes, police said in a Nov. 3 press release.

Atherton police also confirmed that the Mercedes Benz convertible belonged to previous homeowner Johnny Bocktune Lew, who had a long criminal history that included murder and insurance fraud.

Detectives are waiting for the results of DNA testing and conducting interviews with Lew's relatives, said Atherton Police Sgt. Daniel Larsen in a Nov. 3 email to this news organization. San Mateo County Crime Lab investigators didn't find any human remains in the car, according to police.

Police said Lew received a $86,729 insurance payout for the 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL, which was reported missing to the Palo Alto Police Department in 1992. Police believe that the vehicle was possibly buried for insurance fraud.

The car, buried 4 to 5 feet deep, was unearthed by landscapers working on a project in the yard on the morning of Oct. 20.

Cadaver dogs picked up the scent of human remains in the vicinity of the car.

As The Almanac previously reported, Lew was convicted of the murder of Karen Gervasi, a college student with whom he was having an extramarital affair, in 1965.

The second-degree murder verdict was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 1967 due to an error in admitting hearsay statements.

In the 1977, Lew was sentenced to five years to life in prison for shooting and killing Marsha Dwyer, an 18-year-old freshman at University of California at Los Angeles, and the attempted murder of her father Leslie Dwyer in February 1970 at the Dwyer family's Westchester neighborhood home, according to a Santa Monica-Southside Advertiser article.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.