As election heats up, Measure V signs are reported stolen in Menlo Park

Signs for and against Measure V are reportedly being stolen from front yards across Menlo Park.
Mayor Betsy Nash said that both her No on V sign and her sign for her own City Council campaign were stolen from her yard, as well as other surrounding homes. She added that this type of thing happens every campaign season.
"We move on," Nash said.
Signs for the Yes on V campaign were reported stolen from the entrance to Suburban Park.
According to Nicole Chessari, co-founder of the group that put Measure V on the ballot, the woman taking the signs was asked what she was doing. She replied that she was "cleaning up the neighborhood," and that she was "tired of seeing (Yes on V) signs."
The woman was captured on video taking the signs and driving away, and Chessari said she has submitted a police report for petty theft.
"It may not seem like a big deal to some people, but $10 for a sign when that's the entirety of some people's donations (matters)," Chessari said. "I would not be doing my job as one of the people running the campaign if I did not protect people's donations, whether it's $10 or $2."
Chessari said that a construction paper sign made by children to support Yes on V was also torn down.
Resident Karen Dearing said her No on V sign was moved from her front yard, and it was replaced with a sign she had not requested supporting Peter Ohtaki, who is running against Nash for the City Council District 4 seat and who supports Measure V. Her No on V sign was shoved back into the bushes, she said.
While Dearing wasn't home at the time, her neighbor got the incident on video. Dearing said she is not pressing charges.
"It definitely felt extraordinarily inappropriate," Dearing said. "It seems quite brazen."
Ohtaki said that one of his volunteers thought that they were adding the sign to the construction site beside the home, and that his campaign does not believe in moving people's signs. He apologized to Dearing on NextDoor and reiterated his apologies in an interview with The Almanac.
Ohtaki added that he had also had multiple campaign signs stolen.
Both the No and Yes on Measure V campaigns have said they are not involved with any theft or disturbance of people's signs.
While I deplore the practice of removing yard signs of opposing candidates or propositions, I'm not convinced that they make a big difference. If I lived on a street with Yes on V in every yard, I'd still vote NO. Perhaps opposing parties could agree on signs bearing the message "Inform yourself on Prop V and vote your conscience"
I think it's an important addition to this article, that lawn signs have been added in many places without permission of the owners. The public utility land along Bay Rd. comes to mind here, but also city light poles and other places where campaign literature should not be posted are seemingly posted without repercussion, leaving campaigns that do follow the rules at a disadvantage. It would be nice if everyone followed the rules.
The only thing less effective than signs for candidates and measures, is people so petty that they would steal those lawn signs from other people’s lawns. How ‘excessively enthusiastic’ do you have to be to actually take time to do that? Especially with all the cctv-like devices people have on their property these days. It would be such an embarrassing illegal thing to get prosecuted for! And I have to agree, it won’t change how people vote. ????
I'm disappointed in the Ohtaki campaign for using this article to deflect the responsibility of his campaign supporter who stashed the resident's No on V sign in the bushes, replacing it with the Ohtaki sign. We've all seen the very clear and multiple videos of this activity on NextDoor. There is zero chance that the woman who did this was trying to do so in front of the neighboring construction site, as Ohtaki tries to argue. The Ohtaki sign she posted unlawfully was many, many feet away from the construction site and clearly in front of the home whose owner is referenced. This is unambiguous. Also, this woman stashed the No on V sign in the bushes; she clearly had an agenda and knew what she was doing in that moment. Ohtaki campaign, take another look at the video, and please post an apology for mischaracterizing what we all know actually happened. We know you didn't direct your supporter to engage in this behavior, but it's not OK to deny that it happened intentionally.
The woman who is caught on the Nextdoor videos, stashing the No on V sign in the bushes and then posting an Ohtaki sign instead is clearly identifiable in those videos; there is a close up of her face, hair, body, and car. We know who she is, and we are dismayed that a local realtor who lives and works in West Menlo would engage in this kind of unlawful and disrespectful behavior. A few days after this incident, this same woman drove down my street, rolled down her window, and yelled out, "Yes on V!", to an elderly man walking into his home (that has No on V signs out front) with two young children. Several members of my family were outside and witnessed this first hand. This local realtor (whose name I shall not mention here) needs to stop harassing her neighbors, especially in front of children. She is exacerbating a toxic, divisive political culture, and it's not OK.
This happens every year around Halloween. Chill
Sign-stealing is annoying but also totally common. No campaign should condone or attempt to excuse it.
I'm intrigued, however, to learn that Peter's volunteer was allegedly attempting to put up a Peter Ohtaki sign at the construction site next door to Karen Dearing. That site appears to be owned by TJ Homes (a company that buys and flips single-family housing). Did TJ Homes request a Peter Ohtaki sign? Are they supporting his campaign? Or is Peter's campaign putting signs up on other people's property without permission, gambling that they won't get taken down? (Web Link
Also, yowza – that's quite a mark-up from the sale price of $4 million, which is quite a difference from the pre-sale taxable value of $221,138. Web Link
Given the skewed incentives associated with Prop 13 it's no wonder that SB9 hasn't taken off in Menlo Park. Aside from Signgate Episode IX, the other nothingburger in this campaign season has been Peter's insistence that SB 9 is going to ruin our neighborhoods. Seems unlikely.