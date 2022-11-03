As election heats up, Measure V signs are reported stolen in Menlo Park

NEWS ALERT: Atherton buried car being searched for DNA linking to other crimes

According to Nicole Chessari, co-founder of the group that put Measure V on the ballot, the woman taking the signs was asked what she was doing. She replied that she was "cleaning up the neighborhood," and that she was "tired of seeing (Yes on V) signs."

Signs for the Yes on V campaign were reported stolen from the entrance to Suburban Park.

Mayor Betsy Nash said that both her No on V sign and her sign for her own City Council campaign were stolen from her yard, as well as other surrounding homes. She added that this type of thing happens every campaign season.

Both the No and Yes on Measure V campaigns have said they are not involved with any theft or disturbance of people's signs.

Ohtaki said that one of his volunteers thought that they were adding the sign to the construction site beside the home, and that his campaign does not believe in moving people's signs. He apologized to Dearing on NextDoor and reiterated his apologies in an interview with The Almanac.

While Dearing wasn't home at the time, her neighbor got the incident on video. Dearing said she is not pressing charges.

Resident Karen Dearing said her No on V sign was moved from her front yard, and it was replaced with a sign she had not requested supporting Peter Ohtaki, who is running against Nash for the City Council District 4 seat and who supports Measure V. Her No on V sign was shoved back into the bushes, she said.

Chessari said that a construction paper sign made by children to support Yes on V was also torn down.

"It may not seem like a big deal to some people, but $10 for a sign when that's the entirety of some people's donations (matters)," Chessari said. "I would not be doing my job as one of the people running the campaign if I did not protect people's donations, whether it's $10 or $2."

The woman was captured on video taking the signs and driving away, and Chessari said she has submitted a police report for petty theft.

As election heats up, Measure V signs are reported stolen in Menlo Park