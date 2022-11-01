Campaign finance roundup: New filings show tight financial competition

Mayor Rick DeGolia, Vice Mayor Bill Widmer, Stacy Miles Holland, who is chair of the Environmental Programs Committee and former candidate Greg Conlon are seeking three open seats on the Atherton City Council.

With just a week until Election Day, candidates and proponents and opponents of local ballot measures in Midpeninsula races have filed another round of campaign finance reports, the last prior to Election Day.

Miles Holland trailed behind, raising $700 from individual Atherton, Palo Alto and San Mateo residents. She spent about $2,100 on email services, campaign mailers and other services.

Former candidate Greg Conlon raised the second most amount of money, $5,700 . The Lincoln Club of Northern California, a PAC that works to elect Republicans , has endorsed Conlon. The group gave him $1,000. Jeffrey A. Morris of the Menlo Park investment group Jeffery A. Morris Group donated $1,000. Conlon loaned him campaign $1,000.

Ohtaki has raised over $8,000 total for his campaign and a little over $5,000 during this period. Ohtaki received $1,000 from the Lincoln Club of Northern California PAC, a PAC to elect Republicans, $900 from the California Real Estate PAC, $250 from the San Mateo Building Trades Joint Council PAC and $250 from the California Apartment Association PAC.

Candidates Elizabeth Kaske, a parent and business executive, and Steve Lubin, an architect and former Planning Commissioner, both filed documents on Sept. 28 attesting that they have raised or spent less than $2,000 during the period. This excuses them from filing campaign finance reports.

Dombkowski loaned himself $3,000 during this period. He spent about $1,700 on an ad thanking those who sponsored and endorsed him, campaign mailers and postage.

In the race for the open seat for Woodside Town Council's District 2, Council member Brian Dombkowski was the only candidate to raise and spend more than $2,000, according to election filings.

Parmer-Lohan’s campaign has spent over $41,000 since Sept. 25, mostly on campaign literature and consulting, bringing her yearly total to over $320,000.

Parmer-Lohan has raised over $19,000 this filing period for a total of over $334,000 this campaign season. She received $1,000 from the Equality California PAC, a PAC dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights, $100 from Pamela Foley, San Jose City Council member and $100 from Tom Nolan, City Manager of San Francisco.

His campaign has spent over $55,000 this filing period, mostly on advertising and campaign paraphernalia, bringing his campaign’s total expenditures this year to over $287,000.

Mueller has picked up just over $14,000 this filing period for a total of over $416,000 this campaign season. He received $1,000 from the Plumbers, Steamfitters & Refrigeration Fitters Local 393 Political Action Fund, $1,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 617, $1,000 from the San Francisco Laborers Local 261 PAC and $250 from John McGirr, who works in the city of Menlo Park.

In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Laura Parmer-Lohan has outraised her opponent, Ray Mueller, but he maintains the lead in total fundraising.

Opponent Lloyd “Rusty” Day has raised $500 total this calendar year, though according to the San Mateo County public portal for campaign finance disclosures , Day did not file any documents for the most recent filing period. The $500 was a donation Day made to his own campaign. He spent $50 on state registration fees.

Miller has spent just more than $1,400 on his campaign so far on yard signs and advertising.

Incumbent candidate Matt Miller has raised a total of $3,000 this calendar year, $500 of which came in during the most recent filing period from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22. The recent $500 donation came from the San Mateo County Firefighters Local 2400 Political Activities Committee. The other $2,500 came from a donation Miller made to his own campaign on Sept. 2.

According to the San Mateo County Elections Office, all five candidates running for the Woodside Elementary School District filed a 470 form, meaning they are not spending or raising over $2,000 dollars for their campaigns. Because of this, they are not obligated to file campaign donations or expenditures.

Candidate Manuel R. López has raised or spent less than $2,000 during the period, which excuses him from filing a campaign finance report.

The trio's committee raised over $7,900, including a $4,800 loan from Carolyn Bowsher, board chair of the Ravenswood Education Foundation. Michelle Bovers, a Woodside resident and CEO of the Give Forward Foundation , gave the second largest donation of $999. Give Forward was acquired by GoFundMe. San Mateo Community College District Trustee John Pimentel contributed $500.

Four, President Mele Latu, Vice President Tamara Sobomehin, former candidate and teacher Laura Nuñez and newcomer Manuel R. López, an aerospace engineer, are seeking three seats on the Ravenswood City School District governing board. Latu, Sobomehin and Nuñez have formed a slate called "Ready Set Ravenswood" to combine their diverse experience.

He has spent nearly $11,000 since Sept. 25 and $12,500 total, with nearly $10,000 going to voter outreach.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Campaign finance roundup: New filings show tight financial competition