Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown

SLIDESHOW: The Hillview Middle School and La Entrada Middle School bands march down Santa Cruz Avenue during the Halloween Hoopla Parade in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

News

Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown

SLIDESHOW: The Hillview Middle School and La Entrada Middle School bands march down Santa Cruz Avenue during the Halloween Hoopla Parade in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 31, 2022, 11:46 am 0

Londym Cantren, 4, dressed like a unicorn, waits for the Halloween Hoopla Parade to begin in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses.

Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue.

The Halloween Hoopla, which also features entertainment and activities at Fremont Park, went on a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. While the city's summer concert series also returned this year, the Halloween event is the biggest city-sponsored event to resume so far, with more to follow.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Andrea Gemmet
Andrea Gemmet was born and raised in the Midpeninsula and has been with the Mountain View Voice since 2010. She became editor of The Almanac in 2020, where she had previously worked as a reporter. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 31, 2022, 11:46 am

Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses.

Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue.

The Halloween Hoopla, which also features entertainment and activities at Fremont Park, went on a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. While the city's summer concert series also returned this year, the Halloween event is the biggest city-sponsored event to resume so far, with more to follow.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.