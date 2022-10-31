Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown

Londym Cantren, 4, dressed like a unicorn, waits for the Halloween Hoopla Parade to begin in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses.
Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue.
The Halloween Hoopla, which also features entertainment and activities at Fremont Park, went on a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. While the city's summer concert series also returned this year, the Halloween event is the biggest city-sponsored event to resume so far, with more to follow.
SLIDESHOW: Londym Cantren, 4, dressed as a unicorn, left, and Carroll-Duckles, 19 months, center, dressed as Captain Hook, wait for the Halloween Hoopla Parade to begin in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: The Hillview Middle School and La Entrada Middle School bands get ready to march during the Halloween Hoopla Parade in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Nina and Mia Gutarin, 3, take a candy from Andy League in front of Cheeky Monkey Toys during the Halloween Hoopla Parade along Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: The Hillview Middle School and La Entrada Middle School bands march down Santa Cruz Avenue during the Halloween Hoopla Parade in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: A merchants greets trick-or-treaters during the Halloween Hoopla Parade along Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: The Becker family members wear costumes inspired by the game "Plants vs Zombies" at the Halloween Hoopla Parade in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: The Hillview Middle School and La Entrada Middle School bands march down Santa Cruz Avenue during the Halloween Hoopla Parade in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Kids play games during the Halloween Hoopla Carnival at Fremont Park in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: The Hillview Middle School and La Entrada Middle School bands perform during the Halloween Hoopla Carnival in Fremont Park in Menlo Park on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
