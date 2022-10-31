Menlo Park's Halloween Hoopla brings revelers back to downtown

Menlo Park's favorite DIY Halloween parade was back this year, as costumed kids took over downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, getting into character, posing for photos and trick-or-treating at local businesses.

Young musicians from the Hillview and La Entrada middle school bands led the parade up Santa Cruz Avenue.

The Halloween Hoopla, which also features entertainment and activities at Fremont Park, went on a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. While the city's summer concert series also returned this year, the Halloween event is the biggest city-sponsored event to resume so far, with more to follow.