Measure V race is most expensive local race, with $400K in contributions to defeat measure

The No on Measure V campaign has once again both outraised and outspent Yes on V – raising more than five times what the measure's proponents have raised and making this the highest-funded local race.

Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density. If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a citywide vote in a regularly scheduled election.

With the No on V campaign garnering large donations from several organizations and individuals, the race has quickly become the most costly in the area.

No on V has raised $372,000 in monetary contributions, $57,000 of which was raised in the most recent filing period from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22. Two separate donations came from the Bay Area Council Political Action Committee totaling $27,500, while the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Silicon Valley’s largest charitable organization, contributed $25,000. The campaign committee Marc Berman for Assembly 2022 gave $1,000 to support No on V; Beth Am clergy member Jonathan Prosnit gave $500; and Kathleen Daly, owner of Zoe’s Cafe, gave $400 to the No on V campaign.

Only one non-monetary donation was made. Menlo Together, a local advocacy group, contributed $9,600 by hiring Rev. Penny Nixon as a consultant to organize faith communities in support of housing activism, specifically to oppose Measure V. The contribution of services was made as a non-monetary donation from the Menlo Together organization to the No on V campaign.