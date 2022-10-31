Measure V race is most expensive local race, with $400K in contributions to defeat measure

The No on Measure V campaign has once again both outraised and outspent Yes on V – raising more than five times what the measure's proponents have raised and making this the highest-funded local race.
Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density. If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a citywide vote in a regularly scheduled election.
With the No on V campaign garnering large donations from several organizations and individuals, the race has quickly become the most costly in the area.
No on V has raised $372,000 in monetary contributions, $57,000 of which was raised in the most recent filing period from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22. Two separate donations came from the Bay Area Council Political Action Committee totaling $27,500, while the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Silicon Valley’s largest charitable organization, contributed $25,000. The campaign committee Marc Berman for Assembly 2022 gave $1,000 to support No on V; Beth Am clergy member Jonathan Prosnit gave $500; and Kathleen Daly, owner of Zoe’s Cafe, gave $400 to the No on V campaign.
Only one non-monetary donation was made. Menlo Together, a local advocacy group, contributed $9,600 by hiring Rev. Penny Nixon as a consultant to organize faith communities in support of housing activism, specifically to oppose Measure V. The contribution of services was made as a non-monetary donation from the Menlo Together organization to the No on V campaign.
No on V spent nearly $81,000 since Sept. 25 and almost $204,000 this campaign season. Over $72,000 of the campaign's expenditures were made to Cleansweep Campaigns, a Democratic full-service consulting firm.
Yes on V has raised nearly $16,000 since Sept. 25 and about $65,000 total. All of the contributors to Yes on V are individuals, rather than organizations. Notable donors include Ronald Matsui, quantitative wealth manager, who has contributed a total of $4,500 this year; Jill Olson, who contributed $2,000; and John Reiter, who gave $1,000 to the campaign.
Chenen Liang, an engineering manager, contributed $1,000, Lin Yuan, vice president of engineering at Newfront gave $1,000 and Anthony Draeger, Vice President of Draeger's Super Markets, donated $500.
Co-founder of Menlo Balance, the group organizing behind Measure V, Nicole Chessari has contributed $6,300 to the campaign this year in non-monetary donations and has been reimbursed nearly $10,000 since Sept. 25 for purchases related to the campaign.
Yes on V has spent nearly $24,000 this filing period and almost $53,000 total for the campaign. Over 1,000 was paid to Nielsen Merksamer, a law firm, and over $1,000 was paid to S.E. Owens & Company, an accounting firm.
