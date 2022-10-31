Letters to the editor: Toxicity in Portola Valley race, support for Anna Eshoo, Mary Hufty and Steve Lubin

So, while I was embarrassed, I was glad that Mayor Craig Hughes revealed what was in the public record. For people who care about the character of our leadership, we now know Town Council candidate Dale Pfau from his own intentional toxic words.

I was upset to learn Dale Pfau is skeptical of anything I say. But I was not surprised. When I first joined the WPC, four former or then-current female volunteers individually warned me that "Dale doesn't work well with strong women." Now, we can add three more to that list.

During The Almanac's Portola Valley Town Council election forum on Sept. 29, disparaging comments about several women were cited from candidate Dale Pfau's emails. These emails became public record because of the lawsuit brought by Lloyd "Rusty" Day et al. against the town and the volunteer Wildfire Preparedness Committee (WPC).

I am writing this statement because, as a friend wrote me, "all we need for tyranny to occur is for good (wo)men to stay silent."

Dale Pfau disagreed because evacuation would extend EPC meetings beyond one hour, which was unacceptable because his EPC members "have real jobs." Most WPC members were offended, especially also at that time, the EPC was all male.

I take issue with Dale Pfau's claim that WPC members "hijacked its charter." In March, the WPC voted to move evacuation to the EPC, so that the WPC could focus on wildfire mitigation.

I ask that everyone talk about Dale Pfau's toxicity. We can't normalize his behavior and make it acceptable. We are so much better than that.

The other Town Council candidates have been silent on Dale Pfau's emails. Craig Taylor has adopted a campaign of civility. In declining to discuss this openly, the candidates and Emergency Preparedness Committee (EPC) members give tacit approval of his behavior.

In Portola Valley, residents, volunteers and town staff are passionate about what they do. We all care. The town's leadership has helped me to be productive and promote wildfire preparedness, and I am grateful for the Town Council and staff. I am also very grateful to have volunteered with some badass women who are now my friends.

Subsequently, the EPC concluded that evacuation planning historically rested with them, and they accepted responsibility for the traffic study, where it has not lost a step.

Long time residents Dr. Mary Hufty, of Portola Valley, and Steve Lubin, of Woodside, have demonstrated a deep understanding of the histories, policies, and environmental issues of their towns. For those who don't want to see the further 'Athertonization' of Portola Valley or Woodside, may I suggest voting for Hufty or Lubin rather than the candidates picked by an anonymous, editorial board.

It is disturbing that the Viewpoint opinion articles, endorsing certain Portola Valley and Woodside council members, have been written by an anonymous, editorial board. Who is on this editorial board?

Progress is made through hard work and persistence. Don't be fooled by people telling you it's easy if only you elect them. Vote for Anna Eshoo.

I was outside the congressional chamber with a group from Planned Parenthood when the house passed the ACA. Congresswoman Eshoo came out to meet with us, and we all took a moment to reflect on what had been achieved -- coverage for 31 million previously uninsured Americans; children being able to remain on their parents' plan until age 26; no exclusion for preexisting conditions (which included intimate partner violence); gender equity in rates; and a guarantee of no cost, no co-pay access to all FDA approved methods of contraception. Transformational, lifesaving, historic.

For example, Mr. Kumar claims if he is elected he will achieve Medicare for All. I support Medicare for All. But I also remember how difficult and challenging it was to make the historic gains we achieved with the Affordable Care Act.

I listened to the debate between City Council member Kumar and Congresswoman Eshoo. I was struck by the number of times Mr. Kumar claimed he would be able to accomplish things that Congresswoman Eshoo has been diligently and effectively chipping away at for years.

Letters to the editor: Toxicity in Portola Valley race, support for Anna Eshoo, Mary Hufty and Steve Lubin