Your questions on Measure V answered

No developer has signed on for the Flood School project, so it hasn't faced an official public review yet. The city's review process doesn't kick in until the developer applies for a permit, which triggers public hearings and environmental review. No project is expected to come forward until after the election because the passage of Measure V would reverse any rezoning that occurred during this election season.

According to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, if your total housing costs, which include rent or mortgage, utilities, property taxes and insurance, are 30% or less of your income, congratulations — you have affordable housing. Low-income housing, on the other hand, is based on the local area median income (AMI). If your household earns 80% of the AMI or less, you may be considered eligible for low-income housing. In San Mateo County in 2022, that translates to an annual income of $119,300 or less for a family of two and $149,100 or less for a family of four.

To an extent, yes. According to the state's Department of Housing and Community Development, Measure V does seem to block affordable housing. The law only affects R1 zones, or single-family lots, but most of Menlo Park is taken up by single-family zoning according to a map on the city's website. Saratoga passed a similar law over 25 years ago and hasn't had a single proposal for rezoning since.

Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density. If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a citywide vote in a regularly scheduled election. Proponents of the ballot measure say that this will give residents a voice in what happens to their neighborhoods, as opposed to letting the City Council make decisions. Opponents warn it will block future development, particularly of low-income housing.

According to Menlo Park's FAQ document on the Flood School site, the traffic would be worse if an elementary school was put in at the same location. The hypothetical 90-unit development would produce about 400 new car trips per day, whereas an elementary school equal to the size of Flood School would produce over 600 new trips a day.

Ravenswood plans to prioritize all units for staff, but district officials said that they do not want any units left vacant if all staffers are currently accommodated. District officials say they cannot guarantee this in writing until there is a deal with a developer.

In the Ravenswood City School District, 85% of school staff makes less than the median area income. According to a self-reported survey by the Ravenswood City School District, 81% of teachers' households qualify for low-income housing.

Measure V is endorsed by Peter Ohtaki, a candidate for Menlo Park City Council District 4 and Rishi Kumar, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. No on V is endorsed by all Menlo Park City Council members except Drew Combs. It's also endorsed by San Mateo County Democrats, the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County and YIMBY action.

The Yes on V campaign is funded entirely by individuals, mostly residents of Menlo Park. No on V has over $100,000 coming from the Sobrato family, including billionaire real estate developer John A. Sobrato. No on V accepts donations from organizations as well as individuals.

Your questions on Measure V answered