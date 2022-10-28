Suspect arrested in connection with September robbery in West Menlo

Deputies in San Mateo County have arrested a suspect in connection with a September robbery.

The 27-year-old Oakland man was arrested on suspicion of robbery, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 8, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery.

Deputies said two suspects used firearms to steal a Rolex watch and other personal items from the victim.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects and learned he was out on bail for a similar case in Contra Costa County.