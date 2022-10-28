Menlo Park's Willow Village nears finish line as Planning Commission reviews EIR

"The Willow Village team has really listened and worked with Belle Haven and East Palo Alto neighbors like myself," Bookman said. "This is a great addition to the community. I look forward to Menlo Park doing what's right for Belle Haven neighborhood residents, low-income Menlo Park residents, and East Palo Alto community by proving this project."

Many residents applauded the developer's decision to work closely with the residents of Belle Haven. Colin Bookman, who lives less than half a mile from the proposed construction site, said that he was excited about the amenities Meta is offering to the community.

The project will redevelop 59 acres with up to 1.2 million square feet offices and 1,730 homes. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has plans to build the ambitious mixed-use development with office and residential uses plus a hotel, retail and commercial space, a dog park and a publicly accessible park in the Belle Haven neighborhood. The main development would be built along Willow Road between Hamilton Avenue and Ivy Drive, according to the application.

Two members of the union Carpenters Local 217 spoke about the benefit of a project of this size to the local workforce. One member, Sean Reese, said that projects like Willow Village use an apprenticeship program and provide health care to the workers on site, a benefit to the community.

Robledo added that she was hopeful that the developers would make the shops and community inclusive to those living in the community when building.

"We're trying to retain three communities left of color in this whole entire San Mateo County, so we should do what we can," Robledo said. "Our community is imperative to survive and we're doing what we can and we need your support."

Some residents, however, had concerns about the findings in the EIR and the environmental impacts the project could pose to nearby residents. Victoria Robledo, a resident of Belle Haven, raised concerns about the construction's close proximity to Belle Haven, adding that the neighborhood has the worst air quality in Menlo Park and the highest rate of asthma. She said she was grateful that the developers would provide air purifiers, but that the air quality needed to be taken into account.

Johnson said that light from the development could be deadly to nocturnal wildlife, and that the EIR should pay closer attention to the effects.

"The project has a responsibility to take all necessary actions to avoid any direct and indirect impacts on the marshes' biological health, and the EIR should say so," resident Rick Johnson said. "The EIR describes these areas as highly disturbed with very limited habitat function and dialogue. This statement dismisses the fact that the project's impacts may degrade habitats of the species."

A couple of residents spoke about the effects on wildlife that the proposed Willow Village project could have. The project requires 90% of building glass to be bird-friendly, and could have effects on endangered species in the marshlands surrounding the construction area.

"This developer's commitment to using a union signatory general contractor on this project comes as a guarantee someone from this community will be given the chance I was given," Joe said. "They will be able to hold his or her head up high knowing that they will be treated fairly and be paid what they deserve for their hard work. The residents of Menlo Park need this opportunity."

Michael Joe, a field representative for the union, said that he was given a chance, and it allowed him to build a career and family. He said that the Willow Village project will give others that chance by using local labor.

The commission did not have a chance to finish its discussion of the project and continued the discussion to Nov. 3. Residents can submit comments to Planning Manager Kyle Perata until that time at [email protected]

"Outreach has been extraordinary and the applicant has responded with portable housing, grocery store, bank, retail and parks open space. In summary, I think it should be viewed as standard in planning, delivering unprecedented community benefits and amenities to the neighborhood and to the city as a whole."

"The developers have listened to the community and delivered in response to the input they've engaged for over four years and this input process," said resident Josh Arias.

"SAMCEDA is pleased to hear that local businesses will be partly prioritized for retail and dining," Kenyatta said. "The past two and a half years during the COVID pandemic have impacted our small mostly businesses ... This benefit recognizes that they continue to need our support."

Resident Geoffrey Moore said he was reading through it all weekend without finishing it and encouraged the commission to continue the meeting to another day.

A few residents criticized the limited amount of time given to read the finalized EIR before being expected to comment on it at a public meeting.

"This is one of the most sustainable projects in the region using low-carbon building materials, and encouraging mobility options that reduce car emissions and car trips. The project is one of the most affordable in the region," Rocha said. "This project also brings to my community because of the robust retail, park, open space and job amenities."

Eileen McLaughlin, a representative of the Citizens Committee to Complete the Refuge, expressed concern about breeze blowing trash into wildlife habitat and the possibility of development to destroy the unknown freshwater source that creates the wetlands.

Menlo Park's Willow Village nears finish line as Planning Commission reviews EIR