Community briefs: Woodside students participate in Forestry Challenge, Atherton brainstorming how to celebrate 100 years and more

The consultant, Mountain View-based Baker Tilly US, LLP, signed an agreement to coordinate the work of planning and environmental consultants who are preparing the environmental review, and revisions to the draft. The town acknowledges in a staff report that it's a "substantial scope of work" to complete the update.

The Woodside Town Council hired a project manager for a $100,000 contract, to respond to comments from the state on the town's draft housing element during an Oct. 25 meeting. The town received extensive feedback on the draft on Oct. 14. The contract includes an estimated 460 hours of work.

Options include a series of town dinners or events, a celebration in Holbrook-Palmer Park, a party in the new civic center, presentations on the town's history, a summer music series, themed summer events, an art walk, a parade and more.

Atherton will turn 100 in September 2023. Town officials are polling residents on how they would like to celebrate.

Woodside senior Sierra Pestoni said of the challenge: "A great opportunity for young adults to appreciate the beauty of the nature around them."

"Engaging students in data collection analysis in their local community is the best way to teach science," said Woodside teacher Alton Lee in the release.

Students conducted a forest inventory and post-treatment evaluation on the Camp Butano Forest Health Project. The 44-acre project is designed to restore a forest system challenged by lack of fire and changing climates with many homes in close proximity to its borders, the press release states. Students used the data they collected to evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment and predict future conditions. During the challenge, teams of students also completed a field test to assess their technical forestry knowledge and data collecting skills.

The school was one group of a total of 117 high school students, from 18 schools from Coastal and Central Valley regions, who took part.

Seven Woodside High School students participated in the 2022 Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge at Redwood Glen Camp in Loma Mar from Oct. 12 to 15, according to a Forestry Challenge press release.

SLIDESHOW : Woodside High School students conducted a post-treatment evaluation of a completed fuel reduction project at Camp Butano as part of the 2022 Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge. Front row, left to right: Alexa Zadesky, Sierra Pestoni, Annyella Mills, Celeste Ayala, Cesar Aca. Back row left to right: Madeleine Kimbro, Alton Lee (advisor), Anne Akey (advisor), Cameron O'Connor. Courtesy Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge.

SLIDESHOW : Woodside High School student Alexa Zadesky and Cesar Aca uses a Dichotomous Key to determine the plant species, one of the many skills learned at the 2022 Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge near Loma Mar. Courtesy Santa Cruz Forestry Challenge.

Woodside High School's marching band placed third at the Santa Cruz Band Review on Oct. 16, according to the school's social media page.

Planning Director Jackie Young, who steered much of the planning for the draft element, is set to retire on Oct. 31.

"We will update the schedule regularly as needed as part of the coordination effort," wrote Baker Tilly's managing director Carol Jacobs in an Oct. 14 letter to the town. "Changes may occur that will affect the project schedule based on new information or factors that arise outside of the control of our team."

Consultants offered to prepare an overall schedule of tasks and milestones with completion dates that reflect a completion date of the Jan. 31, 2023, deadline, or May 31, 2023, if the January date is not feasible.

Community briefs: Woodside students participate in Forestry Challenge, Atherton brainstorming how to celebrate 100 years and more