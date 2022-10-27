News

Facing state criticism, Menlo Park has to revise its housing element

State says city's residential capacity estimates for new housings projects are unrealistic

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 27, 2022, 11:28 am 3
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Menlo Park City Hall on April 16, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Menlo Park needs to work on its draft housing element before it can get approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), proving it can actually build what's in the plan.

The housing element update is a state-mandated process that occurs once every eight years — and this time around the state is strongly enforcing the regulations. The housing element requires cities to build according to projected growth, with an eye towards balancing jobs and housing. Menlo Park's housing target, also known as the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), close to 3,800 new housing units by 2031.

Menlo Park submitted its housing element to the state in July, which predicted Menlo Park would not only reach its RHNA requirements, but exceed it by over 2,000 units.

According to Jeremy Levine, policy manager for the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, the HCD is looking for cities to make substantial policy changes, rather than "analyze their way into compliance."

The HCD has requested more information from Menlo Park in its letter, including what mechanisms the city has to monitor and analyze projects in the development pipeline since it is relying on the units to meet RHNA allocations. The city is anticipating 3,644 housing units from projects that are already in the works — either proposed, approved or under construction — of which 594 are designated for affordable housing. Four of those projects are already under construction, comprising 925 units and including 140 units of affordable housing. Among those projects is Menlo Uptown on Jefferson Drive, which is an eight-story, mixed-use building proposal with about 15,000 square feet of office space and commercial space.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The HCD says that Menlo Park's capacity estimates are unrealistic and is requiring a methodology from the city to calculate the "realistic" residential capacity on each site.

Levine agrees that Menlo Park's sites were not realistically measured in the housing element draft.

"(The suggested sites) range from the unrealistic to the absurd," Levine said. "Menlo Park has a huge opportunity to build housing on public land. They own a ton of prime land in their downtown that is currently wasting away for cars instead of people ... Menlo Park doesn't make a coherent plan to dedicate land."

Another 454 units of affordable housing are coming from projects that have been proposed but aren't yet under construction, notably the Parkline SRI redevelopment project and Meta's Willow Village. Menlo Park has designated 85 units of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) that could be built, of which 77 are affordable housing. One program encourages the city to adopt policies that incentivize the building of ADUs.

There are 2,153 units listed at so-called opportunity sites, where housing could be possible go in the future, of which 2,108 are designated as affordable housing. One notable opportunity site is the Flood School lot, which has sparked contentious community debate and become a focal point for both proponents and adversaries of the controversial initiative Measure V, which would revoke the Menlo Park City Council's ability to change the zoning of single-family lots unless voters approve it in an election. Some critics say that this would halt future developments for high-density housing in large swaths of the city.

The HCD also mentioned Measure V, telling the city to keep a watchful eye on the initiative and alleviate the impacts if the measure passes.

A referendum to build affordable housing is like a death sentence because no affordable housing developer wants to go through a time-consuming and expensive vote of the people ... It's completely prohibitive.

-Jeremy Levine, Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County

"If (Measure V) passes, the element must add a program to include outreach and mitigation measures for the impact of the ballot measure on housing development throughout the planning period," the letter states.

Levine concurred that Measure V posed a danger to housing in the community, particularly low-income housing.

"A referendum to build affordable housing is like a death sentence because no affordable housing developer wants to go through a time-consuming and expensive vote of the people just so that they can get their application approved," Levine said.

"It's completely prohibitive."

If Menlo Park does not adopt a compliant housing element by January 31, 2023 it runs the risk of allowing developers to use the so-called Builder's Remedy in the city, which allows for residential projects to move forward even if they do not comply with local development standards. This occurred in Santa Monica, during which time 16 projects and 4,562 units were proposed, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press.

Menlo Park will be reviewing the housing element and creating another draft for public comment.

Find out what's on our local ballot.

Find out what's on our local ballot.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Facing state criticism, Menlo Park has to revise its housing element

State says city's residential capacity estimates for new housings projects are unrealistic

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 27, 2022, 11:28 am

Menlo Park needs to work on its draft housing element before it can get approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), proving it can actually build what's in the plan.

The housing element update is a state-mandated process that occurs once every eight years — and this time around the state is strongly enforcing the regulations. The housing element requires cities to build according to projected growth, with an eye towards balancing jobs and housing. Menlo Park's housing target, also known as the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), close to 3,800 new housing units by 2031.

Menlo Park submitted its housing element to the state in July, which predicted Menlo Park would not only reach its RHNA requirements, but exceed it by over 2,000 units.

According to Jeremy Levine, policy manager for the Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, the HCD is looking for cities to make substantial policy changes, rather than "analyze their way into compliance."

The HCD has requested more information from Menlo Park in its letter, including what mechanisms the city has to monitor and analyze projects in the development pipeline since it is relying on the units to meet RHNA allocations. The city is anticipating 3,644 housing units from projects that are already in the works — either proposed, approved or under construction — of which 594 are designated for affordable housing. Four of those projects are already under construction, comprising 925 units and including 140 units of affordable housing. Among those projects is Menlo Uptown on Jefferson Drive, which is an eight-story, mixed-use building proposal with about 15,000 square feet of office space and commercial space.

The HCD says that Menlo Park's capacity estimates are unrealistic and is requiring a methodology from the city to calculate the "realistic" residential capacity on each site.

Levine agrees that Menlo Park's sites were not realistically measured in the housing element draft.

"(The suggested sites) range from the unrealistic to the absurd," Levine said. "Menlo Park has a huge opportunity to build housing on public land. They own a ton of prime land in their downtown that is currently wasting away for cars instead of people ... Menlo Park doesn't make a coherent plan to dedicate land."

Another 454 units of affordable housing are coming from projects that have been proposed but aren't yet under construction, notably the Parkline SRI redevelopment project and Meta's Willow Village. Menlo Park has designated 85 units of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) that could be built, of which 77 are affordable housing. One program encourages the city to adopt policies that incentivize the building of ADUs.

There are 2,153 units listed at so-called opportunity sites, where housing could be possible go in the future, of which 2,108 are designated as affordable housing. One notable opportunity site is the Flood School lot, which has sparked contentious community debate and become a focal point for both proponents and adversaries of the controversial initiative Measure V, which would revoke the Menlo Park City Council's ability to change the zoning of single-family lots unless voters approve it in an election. Some critics say that this would halt future developments for high-density housing in large swaths of the city.

The HCD also mentioned Measure V, telling the city to keep a watchful eye on the initiative and alleviate the impacts if the measure passes.

"If (Measure V) passes, the element must add a program to include outreach and mitigation measures for the impact of the ballot measure on housing development throughout the planning period," the letter states.

Levine concurred that Measure V posed a danger to housing in the community, particularly low-income housing.

"A referendum to build affordable housing is like a death sentence because no affordable housing developer wants to go through a time-consuming and expensive vote of the people just so that they can get their application approved," Levine said.

"It's completely prohibitive."

If Menlo Park does not adopt a compliant housing element by January 31, 2023 it runs the risk of allowing developers to use the so-called Builder's Remedy in the city, which allows for residential projects to move forward even if they do not comply with local development standards. This occurred in Santa Monica, during which time 16 projects and 4,562 units were proposed, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press.

Menlo Park will be reviewing the housing element and creating another draft for public comment.

Comments

Peter Carpenter
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
9 hours ago
Peter Carpenter, Menlo Park: Park Forest
Registered user
9 hours ago

Excellent article - Thank you

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

new guy
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
8 hours ago
new guy, Menlo Park: Downtown
Registered user
8 hours ago

While I find some of the comments absurd, I do wish those involved (planners/staff/city council/consultants) learn from the pain of dealing with government entities, and someday change how you treat us citizens who wish to remodel, or build in this town.

Not sure where in the state guidance for housing element submittal is that towns needs to have a strategy in place for a future ballot initiative. But yes, this is exactly how the town treats us as well. I can show you multiple MP planing/building staff requests that were not written as required anywhere in MP guidance for submittal.

Good times!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Peter Carpenter
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
5 hours ago
Peter Carpenter, Menlo Park: Park Forest
Registered user
5 hours ago

If you want to be well educated on this issue then watch this excellent presentation:

Web Link

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.