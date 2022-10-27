News

East Palo Alto man suspected of sexually assaulting child

Alleged assaults took place at different locations in San Mateo County in three-year span

by Bay City News Service

An East Palo Alto man suspected of sexually assaulting a child inside a locked car multiple times over three years was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

The man, age 54, was taken into custody by detectives from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release.

Authorities began investigating him earlier this month after a report of an assault on a child, and said the alleged assaults took place in a car at different locations around San Mateo County from January 2015 through January 2018.

The man allegedly locked the vehicle's doors so the victim couldn't escape, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The suspect was arrested in East Palo Alto and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor under 14 years old and kidnapping with intent to commit a lewd act.

Anyone with information about the alleged assaults is asked to contact Detective C. Barker at 650-363-4050, [email protected]; or Detective R. Cousenes at 650-363-4066, [email protected]

Anonymous tips may be left at the San Mateo County Sheriff's anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

Editor's note: Palo Alto Online's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the district attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. Read our guidelines.

