South Bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Midpeninsula residents

"I live on the 6th floor in downtown palo alto and the building just shook like crazy!" Robin Farmanfarmaian said.

Emerald Hills resident Ted Schram posted to NextDoor that an app on Android phone warned him: "I got a text alert about 4 seconds before it shook, enough time to stand up and go outside!"

Some questioned whether it was a quake in the first place, including Julie Lythcott-Haims, a candidate for Palo Alto City Council.

"I think I just felt an earthquake in Palo Alto. Or am I just losing my grip on reality," she said.

The quake originated roughly 9 miles from Seven Trees, near Mount Hamilton, along the Calaveras Fault, a branch of the San Andreas Fault System, according to the USGS. The last major activity on the Calaveras Fault occurred almost exactly 15 years ago when a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck on Oct. 30, 2007 near Alum Rock.

Caltrain is running its south bay trains at reduced speeds as a precaution.

There will likely be smaller aftershocks of a magnitude 3 or higher within the next week, which could be felt nearby, according to the USGS, which recorded a 3.5 aftershock at 3:08 p.m. A 2.8 aftershock was recorded at 5:20 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., there were no reports of injuries, gas leaks or other damage from the earthquake, according to officials in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

Alerts from Earthquake Warning California are available via the MyShake app. Managed by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), Earthquake Warning California uses ground motion sensors from across the state to detect earthquakes before humans can feel them, according to its website, earthquake.ca.gov. It's intended to notify California residents to "Drop, Cover and Hold On" in advance of an earthquake.