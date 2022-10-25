Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car

He married his cousin Marguerite in South Carolina in 1961. The couple lived in San Francisco and later moved to Los Angeles in 1963, where he enrolled at El Camino Junior College to study police science, according to records .

Lew, an American citizen raised in Hong Kong, moved to the U.S. in 1959, according to court records. He served several years in the police force in Hong Kong before moving to the U.S. Lew, who was 28 at the time he was convicted of murder, claimed to be studying to join the FBI during his trial in Los Angeles County, according to an October 1966 article in the Press-Telegram, a publication in Long Beach .

Lew spent three years in prison in Los Angeles County after he was convicted of the murder of his mistress in 1965. The second-degree murder verdict was overturned by the California Supreme Court due to an error in admitting hearsay statements.

Johnny Bocktune Lew, who owned the home from 1990 to 2014, died at the age of 77 in Washington state, other media outlets have reported. The Almanac is working to confirm this with the state health department.

As forensic experts examine a car found late last week buried on the grounds of a $15 million property in Atherton that may contain human remains, more details are emerging about the man who owned the home when the car was likely buried.

On Dec. 14, Lew said Gervasi showed interest in firing a gun. The two examined a .32 caliber Savage automatic pistol on a chair in Lew's living room. He said that he handed Gervasi the gun. The clip fell to the floor and as he bent over to pick it up he heard a shot. Gervasi was bleeding from a gunshot wound to the left temple.

The three met at a bowling alley parking lot around Dec. 3 to talk. During the meeting, Marguerite pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot herself, records show.

When Lew's wife noticed blonde hair in their shower, she confronted him. He admitted the affair and possible pregnancy, and the two talked about divorcing, according to records.

Both transferred to California State College in Long Beach and in September 1965 they began an affair. Lew, who lived in Inglewood, testified that he tried to break things off with the 21-year-old Gervasi in mid-November 1965. When she said she may be pregnant, Lew considered marrying her.

SLIDESHOW : A 1962 yearbook photo of Karen Gervasi, the woman that Johnny Bocktune Lew was convicted of murdering in 1965. She was a member of the Bishop Montgomery High School color guard in Torrance, California. Photo via Bishop Montgomery High School yearbook.

He met Karen Gervasi, a fellow classmate, in 1964. Gervasi graduated from Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, California, in 1962, according to the school’s website and online records . Gervasi was majoring in psychology, according to a 1965 Press-Telegram article.

In 1977, he was convicted of two counts of attempted murder in Los Angeles County. He spent three years in prison, the San Francisco Chronicle reported .

The chair of California State College Long Beach's police science department at the time, C. Robert Gutherie, said Lew was a "bright, pleasant fellow," according to the report.

On a table in the living room officers found an envelope labeled "Marguerite K. Lew" containing the ownership documents for the car, boat and trailer and a withdrawal slip on the couple's San Francisco savings account, all endorsed in blank by Lew.

Gervasi ultimately died during surgery. An autopsy surgeon testified that it was impossible for him to state that death was not caused accidentally.

Lew told undercover investigators that the vessel belonged to Asian crime group called the "Triad" and he or his people would kill or have killed anyone who told of the scheme, state insurance investigators said at the time.

Undercover investigators staged the theft of the yacht and secured it in dry dock storage while Lew was traveling in China, investigators said. Lew offered $30,000 in cash and $20,000 in gold watches, according to a San Francisco Chronicle story from 1999 .

Lew, who was 62 at the time, offered undercover agents $50,000 to scuttle the Norwel, a 56-foot yacht, off the Golden Gate Bridge, according to Almanac archives. He hoped to cash out on insurance money.

Lew was caught up in a sting operation with state insurance investigators in 1999 for offering them $50,000 in cash and other valuables to sink his $1.2 million yacht for the insurance payout.

The Almanac is working to collect court records from the county since it does not post online court records prior to 1983.

Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car