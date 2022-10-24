News

Menlo Park City Council tables plan to remove parking on Middle Avenue

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 24, 2022, 9:13 am 2
Cyclists ride down Channing Avenue toward the intersection of Center Drive, July 12, 2013. Michelle Le/The Almanac

Residents at the Menlo Park City Council meeting Oct. 19 spoke out about the city's plan to remove parking on both sides of Middle Avenue, with some residents saying it was the first they'd heard of it.

Amid increased worry about the safety of bicyclists, Menlo Park city staff proposed making changes to Middle Avenue to prevent accidents, including those caused by people in parked cars suddenly opening their doors. Staff asked the council for direction on adding several safety measures for bikers and pedestrians to Middle Avenue, and to adopt a resolution that would remove parking from one side of Middle Avenue, install a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Middle Avenue and San Mateo Drive, and temporarily close Blake Street to vehicle traffic at Middle.

Council members began the discussion by suggesting that they go forward with the stop sign at San Mateo Drive and the closure of Blake Street, while tabling the discussion of removing parking. Some residents fully supported this, saying that outreach had been minimal to those affected, while others said that they didn't want to slow the progress of the resolution.

One resident, Neil Wulf, questioned if taking away parking would violate ADA requirements. He also said that he felt completely blindsided by the topic on the agenda.

"I just feel like there's been so little effort put into notifying and working with those who actually live on Middle and that are going to be impacted with this project," Wulf said. "It's really made us lose trust in the city."

Other residents argued that there was a lot of outreach to the community and that those who wanted this shouldn't be penalized because others weren't aware of the project.

Resident Brendon Visser said that the city did a large amount of outreach and that a "small but vocal" minority didn't see it. Visser said he was disappointed that the City Council was "backtracking" on the removal of parking when it previously said it would prioritize safety.

Wulf said that he was the one to notify the staff at Little House senior center about the possible parking elimination, which he found surprising. Peter Olson, CEO for Peninsula Volunteers, which runs Little House at 800 Middle Ave., confirmed this. He said it felt unfair to not include local businesses and residents in the conversation.

"I'm here to speak for the small vocal minority, the seniors in our community who use those programs (such as Little House)," Olson said. "To not engage the CEO of a senior services provider in your community is shocking to me. They are often the forgotten and the unheard."

Other residents felt it unfair that the council delayed a decision that they had fought for.

"To only approve two fairly small items with that plan and send the rest back to the drawing board doesn't feel fair," resident Misha Selon said. "I understand the parking issue is controversial, and it sounds like some people were caught unaware. I encourage the council just consider the outreach that was done, and not necessarily whether some people perhaps didn't notice it."

Council member Drew Combs was vocally against taking any action on removing parking without making sure every affected resident knew. However, Council member Jen Wolosin said that she was uncomfortable deferring the decision to an unknown return date.

The council voted 4-0 in favor of installing the stop sign at San Mateo Drive and closing Blake Street as a part of a pilot program while tabling the removal of parking for another meeting at an unspecified date.

Comments

Brian
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
1 hour ago
Brian, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
1 hour ago

I find it funny that removing parking for bicycles on Middle Avenue is even being discussed, didn't the city council turn Oak Grove in to the bicycle thoroughfare a few years ago, removing parking from the street and widening bike lanes. Are we now set on turning every east-west road into a no parking bicycle route?

Menlo Cyclist
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
28 minutes ago
Menlo Cyclist, Menlo Park: Downtown
Registered user
28 minutes ago

I don't know why Peter Olson, CEO for Peninsula Volunteers, which runs Little House at 800 Middle Ave. would even comment on the issue of parking being removed on Middle. There is a large parking lot immediately adjacent to Little House that all seniors or anyone visiting Little House, the park, playground or tennis courts, for that matter, should park in. I'm all for removing all of the parking on Middle not only from a cyclist and safety standpoint but aesthetically as well. Cars parked alongside the park playground have to back out into traffic to depart the area. Let's get rid of that parking too since it just makes the city look dumpy and is a safety problem as well. There is plenty of parking in the large lot directly adjacent to Little House and the ball park. The playground and tennis courts facing Middle are just a "stone's throw" from the parking lot too with a very nice paved sidewalk leading to both from the parking lot. Lets clean up Menlo Park and make the city look neater and safer.

