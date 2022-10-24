Menlo Park City Council tables plan to remove parking on Middle Avenue

"I just feel like there's been so little effort put into notifying and working with those who actually live on Middle and that are going to be impacted with this project," Wulf said. "It's really made us lose trust in the city."

One resident, Neil Wulf, questioned if taking away parking would violate ADA requirements. He also said that he felt completely blindsided by the topic on the agenda.

Council members began the discussion by suggesting that they go forward with the stop sign at San Mateo Drive and the closure of Blake Street, while tabling the discussion of removing parking. Some residents fully supported this, saying that outreach had been minimal to those affected, while others said that they didn't want to slow the progress of the resolution.

Amid increased worry about the safety of bicyclists, Menlo Park city staff proposed making changes to Middle Avenue to prevent accidents, including those caused by people in parked cars suddenly opening their doors. Staff asked the council for direction on adding several safety measures for bikers and pedestrians to Middle Avenue, and to adopt a resolution that would remove parking from one side of Middle Avenue, install a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Middle Avenue and San Mateo Drive, and temporarily close Blake Street to vehicle traffic at Middle.

Residents at the Menlo Park City Council meeting Oct. 19 spoke out about the city's plan to remove parking on both sides of Middle Avenue, with some residents saying it was the first they'd heard of it.

The council voted 4-0 in favor of installing the stop sign at San Mateo Drive and closing Blake Street as a part of a pilot program while tabling the removal of parking for another meeting at an unspecified date.

Council member Drew Combs was vocally against taking any action on removing parking without making sure every affected resident knew. However, Council member Jen Wolosin said that she was uncomfortable deferring the decision to an unknown return date.

"To only approve two fairly small items with that plan and send the rest back to the drawing board doesn't feel fair," resident Misha Selon said. "I understand the parking issue is controversial, and it sounds like some people were caught unaware. I encourage the council just consider the outreach that was done, and not necessarily whether some people perhaps didn't notice it."

"I'm here to speak for the small vocal minority, the seniors in our community who use those programs (such as Little House)," Olson said. "To not engage the CEO of a senior services provider in your community is shocking to me. They are often the forgotten and the unheard."

Wulf said that he was the one to notify the staff at Little House senior center about the possible parking elimination, which he found surprising. Peter Olson, CEO for Peninsula Volunteers, which runs Little House at 800 Middle Ave., confirmed this. He said it felt unfair to not include local businesses and residents in the conversation.

Resident Brendon Visser said that the city did a large amount of outreach and that a "small but vocal" minority didn't see it. Visser said he was disappointed that the City Council was "backtracking" on the removal of parking when it previously said it would prioritize safety.

Other residents argued that there was a lot of outreach to the community and that those who wanted this shouldn't be penalized because others weren't aware of the project.

Menlo Park City Council tables plan to remove parking on Middle Avenue