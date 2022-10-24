Community briefs: Upcoming Halloween events and voter information nights

Atherton's Halloween Spooktacular is Oct. 28
The Atherton Library and town will host its first Halloween event since 2018 on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The last event took place before construction of the new civic center began and the COVID-19 pandemic's onset.
This year's event is spearheaded by the library and Atherton Police Officers Association and will take place at the library, 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane.
There will be decorations donated by an Atherton resident throughout the civic center. Activities include a costume contest, bounce house and trick-or-treating.
Trick-or-Treat Street
Menlo-Atherton High School is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat Street on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treat Street includes trick-or-treating, games, prizes, music, candy and more. This year, Trick-or-Treat Street will be on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event takes place at 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton.
Go to here for more information and to see photos from past years.
League of Women Voters' upcoming election events
The League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County branch is hosting voter information events throughout October to keep residents informed about state propositions.
The branch covers the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City and Woodside.
Upcoming events, all of which are in-person and held in Redwood City, are three pro and con presentations about California State Propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at Redwood City Public Library, 1044 Middlefield Road
• Sunday, Oct. 30, noon, at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City, 2124 Brewster Ave.
For more information, visit the League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County webpage.
