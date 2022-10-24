News

Community briefs: Upcoming Halloween events and voter information nights

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 24, 2022, 10:35 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Kids pick out candy from a basket from Atherton Antiques & Consignment, after the Halloween Parade in downtown Menlo Park, Oct. 27, 2012. Photo by Michelle Le.

Atherton's Halloween Spooktacular is Oct. 28

The Atherton Library and town will host its first Halloween event since 2018 on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The last event took place before construction of the new civic center began and the COVID-19 pandemic's onset.

This year's event is spearheaded by the library and Atherton Police Officers Association and will take place at the library, 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane.

There will be decorations donated by an Atherton resident throughout the civic center. Activities include a costume contest, bounce house and trick-or-treating.

Trick-or-Treat Street

Menlo-Atherton High School is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat Street on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treat Street includes trick-or-treating, games, prizes, music, candy and more. This year, Trick-or-Treat Street will be on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The event takes place at 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton.

Go to here for more information and to see photos from past years.

League of Women Voters' upcoming election events

The League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County branch is hosting voter information events throughout October to keep residents informed about state propositions.

The branch covers the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City and Woodside.

Upcoming events, all of which are in-person and held in Redwood City, are three pro and con presentations about California State Propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot.

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave.

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at Redwood City Public Library, 1044 Middlefield Road

• Sunday, Oct. 30, noon, at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City, 2124 Brewster Ave.

For more information, visit the League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County webpage.

Find out what's on our local ballot.

Find out what's on our local ballot.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Upcoming Halloween events and voter information nights

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 24, 2022, 10:35 am

Atherton's Halloween Spooktacular is Oct. 28

The Atherton Library and town will host its first Halloween event since 2018 on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The last event took place before construction of the new civic center began and the COVID-19 pandemic's onset.

This year's event is spearheaded by the library and Atherton Police Officers Association and will take place at the library, 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane.

There will be decorations donated by an Atherton resident throughout the civic center. Activities include a costume contest, bounce house and trick-or-treating.

Trick-or-Treat Street

Menlo-Atherton High School is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat Street on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treat Street includes trick-or-treating, games, prizes, music, candy and more. This year, Trick-or-Treat Street will be on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event takes place at 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton.

Go to here for more information and to see photos from past years.

League of Women Voters' upcoming election events

The League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County branch is hosting voter information events throughout October to keep residents informed about state propositions.

The branch covers the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City and Woodside.

Upcoming events, all of which are in-person and held in Redwood City, are three pro and con presentations about California State Propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot.

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave.

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at Redwood City Public Library, 1044 Middlefield Road

• Sunday, Oct. 30, noon, at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City, 2124 Brewster Ave.

For more information, visit the League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County webpage.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.