Community briefs: Upcoming Halloween events and voter information nights

Atherton's Halloween Spooktacular is Oct. 28

The Atherton Library and town will host its first Halloween event since 2018 on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The last event took place before construction of the new civic center began and the COVID-19 pandemic's onset.

This year's event is spearheaded by the library and Atherton Police Officers Association and will take place at the library, 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane.

There will be decorations donated by an Atherton resident throughout the civic center. Activities include a costume contest, bounce house and trick-or-treating.

Trick-or-Treat Street

Menlo-Atherton High School is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat Street on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Trick-or-Treat Street includes trick-or-treating, games, prizes, music, candy and more.