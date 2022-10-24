Buried car in Atherton: Onsite investigation complete, still no human remains found

Police wrapped up the on-site investigation into a car that was found buried in an Atherton backyard. The vehicle was removed on Saturday, Oct. 22, and taken to the San Mateo County crime lab for further investigation. While no human remains were found, a cadaver dog still picked up on the scent of human remains, according to a Monday, Oct. 24, morning police press release.

The home was previously owned by the late Johnny Bocktune Lew, who had a long criminal history including the murder of his mistress Karen Gervasi in 1965. The second-degree murder verdict was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 1967 due to an error in admitting hearsay statements.

A tow truck hauled the car, a Mercedes Benz convertible, away from the home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue, and brought it to the San Mateo County Crime Lab in San Mateo for further inspection and processing. A cadaver dog again made notification of possible human remains, although further excavation at the site did not reveal any such remains.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, investigators used ground penetrating radar technology — radar pulses that image the subsurface — according to the National Park Service. This did not reveal anything unusual or suspicious at the scene and no human remains were found, police said.

Police received a call Thursday, Oct. 20, at around 8:50 a.m. when landscapers discovered the buried car at the home in the West of Alameda neighborhood, according to an Atherton Police Department press release. It was publicly identified Friday as a Mercedes Benz convertible with its top down. Bags of cement were found throughout the car, including in the trunk, police said on Friday.