Guest opinions: Opposing views on Menlo Park's Measure V

• Election requirements are a barrier to new housing and thereby can increase the cost and uncertainty of housing proposals. Our league believes Menlo Park needs new housing and, therefore, needs to avoid barriers and added costs to housing production.

The mission of the League of Women Voters is to make democracy work and to support effective representative democracy. In eliminating a function of elected City Council representatives to make zoning changes and instead put zoning changes to a public vote, Measure V reduces the effectiveness of city government.

Our league would welcome forums to examine the entire city job production capacity and housing options to create a balance as well as to identify development regulations and design standards that minimize impacts. We would join with the city, other community organizations and neighborhood groups in support of such forums.

We understand that Measure V came to be out of frustration with the consideration of one housing project. We believe Measure V is not the solution to this frustration. We support higher densities along major transportation routes and believe development should be guided by an adopted general plan and supporting zoning rules that are regularly reviewed for consistency. We believe Menlo Park could do better with its general plan and zoning regulations.

• The measure does nothing to moderate or otherwise affect the demand for housing. Our league believes there needs to be a balance between job-generating land uses and housing supply. This measure does not provide any means or measures that result in a balance. Our league believes the city of Menlo Park can do better to balance both and believes that there are options to minimize potential negative impacts while meeting housing demand throughout the city.

Measure V is much simpler than these advocates would have you believe. Foremost, it doesn't "block" anything, including dense (apartments) housing. It does require a confirming vote if developers or the City Council (or more accurately, three council members) want to upzone a lot without regard for the residents in that neighborhood.

It helps to know that Menlo Park, like other Bay Area cities, is required by the state to identify areas where dense housing (apartments) can be built in the next eight-year cycle. So staff searches the zoning maps looking for something to change. Large lots near the train station or in shuttle-served new development areas are smart. Small lots tucked in more remote neighborhoods get thrown in too, as self-described housing advocates say new apartments need to be spread around the city. The council is under pressure to find as many lots as possible.

It's not surprising when residents, even volunteer council members, misunderstand a zoning issue. The ramifications of a zoning ordinance – like the one that defines single family neighborhoods – seem shrouded in complexity, and it's hard to know for sure when something isn't more than it says.

When you read an expensive campaign flyer saying Measure V is "aimed at teachers," don't buy the Menlo Together clique spin. Measure V is your chance to vote, nothing more or less.

This is why neighbors need Measure V. Peter Ohtaki understands this because he served on council back when neighbors were heard (he's running again for council). Our town should not be a dictatorship by clique. That's why you deserve to vote before a hamfisted "housing solution" is wedged into your neighborhood.

So what kind of project, affordable or revenue? It can't be both. I've managed just such projects, I know the math. But three council members – all part of Karen Grove's Menlo Together clique – already signaled they would push through this zoning change for 90 units.

The neighbors would have been OK with 60 units crammed in there – hardly a NIMBY reaction, the equivalent of five homes on their typical lot. And these wouldn't be just two-story buildings, they'd be at least four stories. Oh, and there's no "minimum size" project to pencil out. Local developers would build any number, 12, 45, 60, 78, 90 – it all works. And now state law says 78 units will fit without a zoning change if it's for teachers and staff.

So far, the test case and original trigger for Measure V is that the owners of a lot nestled within Suburban Park want to build a whole lot of apartments, in conflict with long-existing zoning. Ninety, instead of 12 or so, among these typical small, 5,000 square-foot lots. The owners, the Ravenswood School District, asked a developer (Alliant Strategic) to build a money-making project, the biggest they could fit. But they told the press it would be "100% affordable housing." They also said flatly that the units are not reserved for teachers or staff, and that they have a goal of profiting off the development, which would suggest market rate units. Huh?

Guest opinions: Opposing views on Menlo Park's Measure V