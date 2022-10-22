Guest opinions: Opposing views on Menlo Park's Measure V

League of Women Voters encourages 'No' vote on Measure V
The League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County opposes Menlo Park Measure V.
The mission of the League of Women Voters is to make democracy work and to support effective representative democracy. In eliminating a function of elected City Council representatives to make zoning changes and instead put zoning changes to a public vote, Measure V reduces the effectiveness of city government.
Our league has adopted a full range of housing positions. We oppose Measure V for the following specific reasons, which are based on those positions.
• Election requirements are a barrier to new housing and thereby can increase the cost and uncertainty of housing proposals. Our league believes Menlo Park needs new housing and, therefore, needs to avoid barriers and added costs to housing production.
• The measure does nothing to moderate or otherwise affect the demand for housing. Our league believes there needs to be a balance between job-generating land uses and housing supply. This measure does not provide any means or measures that result in a balance. Our league believes the city of Menlo Park can do better to balance both and believes that there are options to minimize potential negative impacts while meeting housing demand throughout the city.
• The state and pro-housing groups have acted to not only eliminate barriers to housing construction but also to limit local discretionary decision-making. The proposed measure risks such future nullification.
We understand that Measure V came to be out of frustration with the consideration of one housing project. We believe Measure V is not the solution to this frustration. We support higher densities along major transportation routes and believe development should be guided by an adopted general plan and supporting zoning rules that are regularly reviewed for consistency. We believe Menlo Park could do better with its general plan and zoning regulations.
We encourage robust public engagement regarding potential zoning changes as well as related development regulations and design standards that minimize impacts on adjacent uses.
Our league would welcome forums to examine the entire city job production capacity and housing options to create a balance as well as to identify development regulations and design standards that minimize impacts. We would join with the city, other community organizations and neighborhood groups in support of such forums.
Connie Guerrero is president of the League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County
Measure V protects residents from high-density development
It's not surprising when residents, even volunteer council members, misunderstand a zoning issue. The ramifications of a zoning ordinance – like the one that defines single family neighborhoods – seem shrouded in complexity, and it's hard to know for sure when something isn't more than it says.
It helps to know that Menlo Park, like other Bay Area cities, is required by the state to identify areas where dense housing (apartments) can be built in the next eight-year cycle. So staff searches the zoning maps looking for something to change. Large lots near the train station or in shuttle-served new development areas are smart. Small lots tucked in more remote neighborhoods get thrown in too, as self-described housing advocates say new apartments need to be spread around the city. The council is under pressure to find as many lots as possible.
Measure V is much simpler than these advocates would have you believe. Foremost, it doesn't "block" anything, including dense (apartments) housing. It does require a confirming vote if developers or the City Council (or more accurately, three council members) want to upzone a lot without regard for the residents in that neighborhood.
So far, the test case and original trigger for Measure V is that the owners of a lot nestled within Suburban Park want to build a whole lot of apartments, in conflict with long-existing zoning. Ninety, instead of 12 or so, among these typical small, 5,000 square-foot lots. The owners, the Ravenswood School District, asked a developer (Alliant Strategic) to build a money-making project, the biggest they could fit. But they told the press it would be "100% affordable housing." They also said flatly that the units are not reserved for teachers or staff, and that they have a goal of profiting off the development, which would suggest market rate units. Huh?
The neighbors would have been OK with 60 units crammed in there – hardly a NIMBY reaction, the equivalent of five homes on their typical lot. And these wouldn't be just two-story buildings, they'd be at least four stories. Oh, and there's no "minimum size" project to pencil out. Local developers would build any number, 12, 45, 60, 78, 90 – it all works. And now state law says 78 units will fit without a zoning change if it's for teachers and staff.
So what kind of project, affordable or revenue? It can't be both. I've managed just such projects, I know the math. But three council members – all part of Karen Grove's Menlo Together clique – already signaled they would push through this zoning change for 90 units.
This is why neighbors need Measure V. Peter Ohtaki understands this because he served on council back when neighbors were heard (he's running again for council). Our town should not be a dictatorship by clique. That's why you deserve to vote before a hamfisted "housing solution" is wedged into your neighborhood.
When you read an expensive campaign flyer saying Measure V is "aimed at teachers," don't buy the Menlo Together clique spin. Measure V is your chance to vote, nothing more or less.
Henry Riggs is a Menlo Park resident, an architect and construction manager, and has served on the Menlo Park Planning Commission since 2005.
13 hours ago
Dictatorship by clique?
That is offensive and condescending. If I didn't already have a list of reasons why I'm voting No, that comment alone would push me to vote against whatever that commenter was supporting. That article was full of petty, versus the one from LWV which matched their opposition to clear long held positions. Housing is a basic human need and it is incumbent on those of us fortunate enough to have comfortable, stable housing to help ensure others can have something better than unstable or non-existant. Our councilmembers, one and all, are thoughtful, diligent and seek the best path forward for ALL the residents of our city - even the ones without the loudest voices.
3 hours ago
Dawn,
I don't think it is the City Councils right to change the character of the neighborhoods that so many people have invested in and spent time building. Putting high density housing in the middle of single family homes without the input of those living there is wrong. I personally also find it very offensive that some people are calling Measure V racist. Using that term is sure to get attention and to make some upset but it is also completely wrong. I feel sorry for people that need to resort to that name calling to get attention. This is about giving the residents a voice where the City Council does not seem to have their best interests at heart.
2 hours ago
Even if V passes it may not matter that much. Ravenswood can build 78 units as of 2024 by State law. And how many relevant R1 sites will be looking to convert? And if V doesn’t pass, this CC now knows what to expect if a project comes forward. What’s good is the debate that has ensued, with serious concerns raised over our current CC and dysfunctional district voting.
1 hour ago
" I personally also find it very offensive that some people are calling Measure V racist."
Well here are the proponents arguments in their own words:
"Menlo Park can meet it’s housing needs through this land, while preserving our safe, low-traffic, family-friendly neighborhoods!"
"Vote YES on Measure V ✅ A YES for protecting low-density neighborhoods from overdevelopment "
How many dog whistles do we need to hear before we accept that they want to keep "them" out of their otherwise "safe" neighborhood?
You may object to calling this racist but certainly you cannot object to calling it exclusionary. And the very people who are being excluded are, because they are less well off economically, primarily people of color. So what do you call that?